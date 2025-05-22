David Nofoaluma explains why he joined Halifax Panthers

DAVID NOFOALUMA says Kyle Eastmond was the key to joining Championship side Halifax Panthers.

An NRL veteran with 104 tries in 198 matches, including being the top scorer in Wests Tigers’ history, winger Nofoaluma has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Nofoaluma first moved to England last year to sign for Salford Red Devils but was released after only two Super League appearances, going on to spend the 2024-25 season in the French top division with Pia.

Eastmond has impressed many in his first season as a head coach and Nofoaluma believes the Panthers have a top coach in the making.

“I’m really excited. I’ve heard wonderful things about this club,” said the 31-year-old.

“One of the main reasons I came was my conversations with Kyle. He’s got qualities that I’ve seen in top coaches.

“My values and his values align together. That’s purely what convinced me to come to Halifax and I can only see our relationship getting stronger.

“Most importantly, that will help the team and that’s one of the main reasons Kyle wanted me.”

Nofoaluma is keen to be a leader at Halifax, saying he has returned from France as something of a new man.

“Throughout my time in the NRL I wasn’t much of a voice or a senior player, even though I played so many games,” he explained.

“But heading to France and seeing how much of an impact I had on the team, through my actions on and off the field, has built a foundation for me going forward and the next phase is with Halifax.”