Dean Roberts makes Goole Vikings debut while injuries hit big names

GOOLE VIKINGS gave Dean Roberts a debut in Sunday’s win at Newcastle Thunder after he recently joined the club.

The 28-year-old forward started the season at Hunslet, but departed at the end of February.

He spent part of 2024 at Rochdale, making twelve appearances on loan from Featherstone, and has previously played for Doncaster and Hemel Stags.

Goole added him to their squad ahead of the Easter weekend, along with fellow prop Jack Arnold, on loan from Featherstone, and young Hull KR backrower Kye Armstrong.

Coach Scott Taylor said: “Jack and Dean bring vast experience of the game at this level and a toughness and physicality in the way they play, which is what we need.

“Kye has been in really good form at KR in their Reserve side and is ready to test himself in first-team competition.”

Goole were without Thomas Minns and Misi Taulapapa through injury at the weekend, while Neil Tchamambe was unavailable due to commitments with parent club Wakefield.

Veteran utility Taulapapa has a calf tear which will sideline him for the next couple of weeks.

His absence was tempered by the return of former Sheffield and Dewsbury back Josh Guzdek, fresh from celebrating his 30th birthday.