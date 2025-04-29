Allan Coleman hits out at ‘over-the-top’ criticism of Widnes Vikings players

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman says he reviewed some of his own methods in the wake of disappointing displays in two matches running – but that he has never doubted the honesty, work ethic and determination of his players.

And after stinging criticism from some supporters, he was glad to see his side force a come-from-behind 10-10 draw at home to Oldham, insisting that if either deserved to win, it was his.

“It was a good game and a good performance from us after we got called all kinds of things after losing to York (39-6 in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup, and Barrow (37-12 in the league),” he said.

“I said after the York game that we didn’t really turn up, and that there wouldn’t be a repeat, but there was against Barrow, so I questioned myself and had a look at how I had been doing things.

“Of course the fans were disappointed with those performances, just as I and the players were, and of course we understand that there are times when we deserve criticism, and we take it on board.

“But some of it was over the top, and certainly not merited, because while we were below par, I work with these players week in, week out and I know they are none of the things they were being accused of.

“They are a good, honest group who work hard. They want the best for this club every time they put the jersey on. Sometimes that doesn’t happen, but that certainly doesn’t mean they don’t want it to happen.”

Widnes were 10-0 down after 48 minutes before hitting back with the help of second rower Rhodri Lloyd’s try double.

And Coleman continued: “Oldham are a quality side, who when they get ten ahead, normally go on to win convincingly, so for us to respond as we did was very pleasing.

“We stuck together and showed some grit, desire and will, both to score ourselves and to stop them doing it again.”