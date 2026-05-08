Defence the priority for Leeds Rhinos in new season

LEEDS RHINOS may have racked up 222 points across their first three Challenge Cup games this season, but for forward and Gladiators star Ella Donnelly the most pleasing aspect to their start to the year is that they have yet to concede a single point.

The Rhinos breezed through the group stages with 82-0 and 72-0 wins over Leigh Leopards and London Broncos respectively, before accounting for Cardiff Demons 68-0 in the quarter finals.

But this Sunday they will face their toughest test yet with a semi-final clash against St Helens, but Donnelly believes that the hard work done over pre-season will mean any side will find their defence hard to break down.

“We want to pride ourselves on our defence this year so not conceding a point yet does feel better than all the ones we’ve scored,” Donnelly told League Express.

“We have worked hard on our defence this year and a lot of that is down to the team ethos, all working together and being aligned in what we’re doing.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to show all of that early in this year and we have put in some good performances so far this year.

“But we’ve also watched those games back and taken a lot from them so I do feel like we can be really competitive this season and really push on.”

Army medic Donnelly, who made the semi-finals of the BBC endurance show, was called into the England squad at the end of last season and has since been given Elite Sports status by the Army to allow her to dedicate more time to her rugby career.

With England due to play France in July, the prospect of an international debut is getting closer for the 29-year-old, but Donnelly knows she has to take care of club matters first and foremost.

“One thing I try to do in whatever I’m taking on, be it professionally or in rugby, is to consistently work hard,” added Donnelly.

“When you do that you tend to get the results, so I’m not taking foot off the gas at all and will keep trying to push on.

“Playing for England is on the edge of my thoughts, but my main focus right now is the team and the better we can do there, it will translate to international if those opportunities arise.”