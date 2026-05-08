Women’s Super League 2026: Barrow Raiders preview, squad and prediction

BARROW RAIDERS never really got the chance to get going in 2025 after a raft of experience departed over the winter and the younger squad assembled by coach Amanda Wilkinson suffered a season of injury setbacks across the park.

This all meant that a number of players with limited top-flight experience found themselves playing out of position against some of the country’s top players. But to their credit, they never gave up, even when games were getting away from them.

Continuity, or lack of it, was also an issue for Wilkinson as she was rarely, if ever, able to select the same starting 13 for consecutive games, meaning they always stood little chance of emulating their fifth-placed finish of the previous year.

But however tough last season was, everyone will have learnt from the hard times and will look to use them to their advantage. The return of Sam Norman after a year out adds experience, while pathway graduates Imogen Smillie, Hannah Thompson and Amy Carruthers have more of an idea what to expect after making the step up to the first team last season.

If Barrow can avoid a similar run of injuries in 2026, they will no doubt improve on last season’s seventh-placed finish.

ONE TO WATCH…

SAM NORMAN has returned to the squad after spending last season travelling, and will offer stability and experience at full-back for Amanda Wilkinson’s side. In her absence, and with injuries affecting the side all season, Barrow saw three different players take the starting number one slot throughout last year, as the backs were particularly hard hit. But Norman’s return, if she can stay fit, will see a really steady head lead from the back for Barrow as they look to develop further as a Super League side.

COACH’S CORNER with England head coach Stuart Barrow

BOTH another year’s experience in the competition, and the good pre-season that I know they’ve had under coach Amanda Wilkinson, will really benefit Barrow this year. I went up there and visited towards the end of pre-season and they look really strong in the first team department.

Amanda had to move people all over the park last year because they were hampered by injuries, so hopefully this season they can stay relatively injury-free and she can get a consistent side together so that what they’re practising in training can be replicated on the pitch. If she can get that this year, I’m sure we’ll not only see a big improvement, but also what they’re capable of.

Squad: 1 Sam Norman, 2 Chloe Capstick, 3 Emily Stirzaker, 4 Claire Hutchinson, 5 Emma Hutchinson, 6 Kerrie-Ann Smith, 7 Beth Pattinson, 8 Leah Clough, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 11 Lucy Dickinson, 12 Vanessa Temple, 13 Nicole Stewart, 14 Leah Cottier, 15 Jodie Crawford, 16 Mia Dobson, 17 Kelly Friend, 18 Megan Mayhew-Beach, 19 Blossom Howell, 20 Imogen Smillie, 21 Hannah Thompson, 22 Amy Carruthers, 24 Fern Henderson

RLW predicts: 6th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)