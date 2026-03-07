Deon Cross scores late St Helens winner against twelve-man Bradford Bulls

ST HELENS 26 BRADFORD BULLS 22

MARK TAYLOR, Brewdog Stadium, Saturday

DEON CROSS scored with only four minutes left on the clock to rescue St Helens against a determined Bradford side which had led for large parts of the game.

Bradford had battled back from 20-16 down, having themselves led 16-4 at the start of the second half as these two giants of the Super League era slugged it out in an enthralling clash which evoked memories of classic encounters.

A 54th-minute red card for Bradford’s Eliot Peposhi had looked like being the defining moment of a see-saw second half, but there were plenty more twists and turns in a dramatic finish.

Shane Wright gave Saints an early lead, going over from short range after taking Daryl Clark’s pass at dummy-half. A break from Nene Macdonald on the opposite flank had created the chance, with Bradford struggling to get reorganize their defensive line.

Jackson Hastings thought he’d converted successfully but the officials disagreed.

A penalty for obstruction took Bradford upfield and a perfectly placed kick to the corner by Rowan Milnes was grounded by Ethan Ryan for a try in the twelfth minute. Milnes was unable to convert.

Saints were temporarily reduced to twelve men in the 18th minute for a high tackle by David Klemmer, playing in his 300th career game, on Bradford hooker Andy Ackers, and Luke Hooley kicked the goal to give Bradford a 6-4 lead.

The Bulls took further advantage of their extra man with Milnes’ looping pass to the wing taken by Connor Wynne, who finished in acrobatic style at the corner.

Hooley was unable to add the goal from the touchline but a 10-4 lead was no more than Bradford deserved.

Moments before half-time, a brilliant tackle by Esan Marsters forced Lewis Murphy into touch within touching distance of the tryline.

The home fans would have been within their rights to expect a flying start to the second half but instead they were left to admire a stunning try from Bradford which spanned 80 metres.

Wynne made a surging run from deep inside his own half and after swapping passes with Marsters he was there to score in the corner. Hooley’s goal gave Bradford a 16-4 lead.

Saints responded with two tries in three minutes to wipe that out in the blink of an eye. A short Clark pass from dummy-half was taken by Curtis Sironen and he got the ball down from a metre out. Hastings also added the conversion.

If that try was about raw power, Saints’ next score showed real craft as a move from the scrum saw Tristan Sailor take a pass from Hastings and his arcing run took him to the corner for a try which Hastings converted to make it 16-16.

The momentum swing was complete in when Peposhi was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Saints’ George Delaney.

The twelve men were soon exposed as Sailor’s floated pass to the corner found Kyle Feldt in space and he finished off in style. Hastings was unable to add the conversion but at 20-16, Saints led for the first time since the 14th minute.

But Bradford’s spirit was indefatigable and they were given further encouragement in the 64th minute went Saints were also reduced to twelve. Joe Shorrocks was penalised for a dangerous tackle near the halfway line and was sent to the sinbin.

Having been starved of quality possession for much of the second half, Bradford who have not won in St Helens since 2009, made the most of the opportunity. Having worked hard to get with sight of the Saints tryline, hooker Andy Ackers spied a gap and held off three defenders to score a try which Hooley converted to give Bradford a 22-20 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

But it was Saints boss Paul Rowley who had the final word against his former assistant, Bradford coach Kurt Haggerty, with Cross going in at the corner with four minutes remaining and Hastings adding the goal.

GAMESTAR: Rowan Milnes was superb for Bradford, especially in the first half, with his kicking game on point.

GAMEBREAKER: Deon Cross’ try got St Helens out of jail.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Connor Wynne scored two superb but very different tries, showcasing his value to the Bulls.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Rowan Milnes (Bradford)

2 pts Noah Stephens (St Helens)

1 pt Connor Wynne (Bradford)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

25 Nene Macdonald

5 Deon Cross

20 Lewis Murphy

17 George Whitby

31 Jackson Hastings

13 David Kelmmer

9 Daryl Clark

15 George Delaney

11 Curtis Sironen

12 Shane Wright

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

3 Harry Robertson

14 Jacob Host

16 Matt Whitley

21 Noah Stephens

18th man (used)

24 Owen Dagnall

Also in 21-man squad

4 Mark Percival

18 Jake Wingfield

28 Jake Davies

Tries: Wright (7), Sironen (47), Sailor (50), Feldt (55), Cross (76)

Goals: Hastings 3/5

Sin bin: Klemmer (18) – high tackle; Shorrocks (64) – dangerous tackle

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

23 Connor Wynne

3 Esan Marsters

4 Waqa Blake

5 Ethan Ryan

22 Luke Hooley

7 Rowan Milnes

8 Ryan Sutton

9 Andy Ackers

10 Loghan Lewis

17 Ed Chamberlain

12 Zac Fulton

13 Joe Mellor

Subs (all used)

15 Eribe Doro

20 Brandon Douglas

21 Sam Hallas

25 Eliot Peposhi

18th man (not used)

30 Leon Ruan

Also in 20-man squad

14 Mitch Souter

24 Guy Armitage

Tries: Ryan (14), Wynne (22, 43), Ackers (65)

Goals: Milnes 0/1, Hooley 3/4

Dismissal: Peposhi (54) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-6, 4-10; 4-16, 10-16, 16-16, 20-16, 20-22, 26-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Noah Stephens; Bulls: Rowan Milnes

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 4-10

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 12,031