Halifax Panthers bring back former star and raft of loanees as team takes shape

HALIFAX PANTHERS have re-signed Curtis Davies and signed five players on loan as the club scramble a team together for their return against London Broncos on Sunday.

A new Halifax club was granted a return to the Championship on Tuesday, three weeks after the old one was placed into liquidation.

Fourteen players are believed to have returned to training with the club, while eight signed contracts elsewhere when all were made free agents.

Welsh international hooker Davies, 29, played 20 times for Halifax between 2018 and 2021 and returns having most recently played for London last season.

He links back up with brother Connor Davies, with whom he played during his previous spell at The Shay as well as for South Wales Scorpions, Workington Town and Dewsbury Rams.

Connor Davies remains at the Panthers alongside Will Calcott, Darius Carter, Ben Crooks, Jacob Fairbank, Ben Forster, Vila Halafihi, Alfie Johnson, Owen McCarron, Zack McComb, Adam O’Brien, Dan Okoro, Jesse Soric and Ben Tibbs.

In addition, Halifax have secured loan returns for St Helens forward Leon Cowen and Wakefield Trinity halfback Myles Lawford, both on the season-long terms they had previously signed.

Also coming in for the London fixture are the Hull FC pair of fullback Logan Moy and prop Hugo Salabio, plus Castleford Tigers winger Alfie Lindsey.

Moving on were Brad Day (Oldham), Ronan Dixon (Batley), Charlie Graham (Hunslet), Jack Hansen (Rochdale), Tom Inman, David Nofoaluma (both Newcastle) and Tanguy Zenon (Huddersfield), while Bayley Liu is also said to have joined Hunslet.