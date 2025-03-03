Derby day a good test for Rochdale Hornets’ Jordan Andrade

ROCHDALE HORNETS forward Jordan Andrade was grateful for the opportunity the squad got to test themselves against Championship side Oldham in the 1895 Cup first round.

“It’s always a fantastic atmosphere against Oldham and it’s good to test ourselves against quality opposition,” said Andrade, who missed the preliminary round one clash with Cornwall but featured off the bench when Rochdale beat Swinton 18-16 at home in preliminary round two.

“We’ll get more out of playing someone like Oldham than we would against a lesser team and it gave us a bit of a free hit, to try things out against a good opponent without fear of dropping points in the league.

“The league is our top priority and we’re in a good position, as a group, to achieve the aims we set out at the beginning of the year.”