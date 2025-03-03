Warrington Wolves seek to turn bad season into a positive

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Ged Ginty says last season’s seventh-placed finish could prove to a positive experience as his new-look side try to become a force in Super League.

Ginty has been forced into many changes following the departure of several players, including former captain Katie May Williams and prolific try-scorer Sami Simpson.

He is also knew to the job after stepping up from his assistant coach role following Armani Sharrock’s decision to leave after just one year in charge.

“Last season was really hard for the group and we knew we needed to change things in order to progress, so that’s what we’ve done,” Ginty told the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine.

“We have still got the core of the squad from last season, so they have experience of Warrington and they are using that to help the new girls bed into the team.

“The new girls have come in full of enthusiasm and everything we ask them to do, they do at 100 percent.

“The squad we have built has a mix of experience and youth and we have some very exciting youth talent coming through.

“So it will look different this year, and we will play differently.

“We all know how difficult last season was for the team, and it is always hard to bounce back a week after a heavy defeat.

“But they have been through that now and they have felt the pain related to that, so maybe last season was a blessing in disguise.

“We have worked a lot on building up that resilience and using last season’s pain to learn how to move forward.

“Yes, they have felt that pain, but know how to get ourselves out of it now.”