Derek Beaumont and Lachlan Lam react to incredible Leigh Leopards’ Golden Point win over Hull KR

LEIGH LEOPARDS eventually ran out 17-16 winners over Hull KR in one of the best Challenge Cup Finals in history.

Leigh were leading 16-10 with two minutes to go before Matt Parcell crossed and Brad Schneider converted to send the final into Golden Point.

However, Lachlan Lam sent over the winning drop goal to cap off Leigh’s first Challenge Cup win in 52 years.

And it’s fair to say that owner Derek Beaumont was blissfully happy – even if he was exasperated.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. It’s the worst game I’ve ever watched in my life – not in terms of the quality,” Beaumont said on the BBC after the game.

“It’s massive, I’ve got one word – serendipity. It’s our time and our turn. Massive respect to Hull KR, what a spectacle that is; live on the BBC and in front of a massive audience. It’s mainstream, nobody deserved to lose that.

“Wow, all these people emptied little old Leigh, we’ve come down here with leopard print en masse and what a feeling.

“This was a win or not game for us, we’ve won by coming here. We’ve got something going here.”

Lachlan Lam summed up the feeling after the final whistle.

“I can’t believe it, it was heartbreaking that last try from Hull KR and I feared for the worst.

“I’e kicked 1000 field goals in the last month of training and I don’t know how many I’ve missed so I’m just thankful.”