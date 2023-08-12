Leigh Leopards seal incredible Golden Point Challenge Cup win over Hull KR

HULL KR and Leigh Leopards played out an incredible Challenge Cup Final at Wembley as Lachlan Lam delivered a remarkable drop goal in Golden Point extra-time.

Leigh got the scoreboard ticking over with a Ben Reynolds penalty inside the opening five minutes after Elliot Minchella reacted to a John Asiata tackle.

Reynolds should have added another penalty shortly after following a dangerous tackle on Tom Amone, but the Leigh halfback couldn’t convert with the Leopards still leading 2-0.

In the following set, however, Jez Litten streaked over after Minchella made a stellar break. Brad Schneider’s conversion made it 6-2.

But Leigh replied with a brilliant try when Lachlan Lam sent Kai O’Donnell through a gap and the second-rower fed Lam on the inside to go over under the posts. Reynolds added the extras to make it 8-6 to Leigh.

Reynolds added a penalty after the halfback was elbowed in the face by Minchella who was subsequently sent to the sinbin as Leigh now led 10-6.

As the hooter sounded, KR were awarded a penalty for a late hit and Schneider converted from halfway as Leigh led 10-8 at half-time.

At the start of the second-half, Rovers were given the chance to level the scores after Minchella was hit late by Edwin Ipape and Schneider sent over the two points.

It was nip and tuck from then on in and Josh Charnley was held up by a brilliant last-ditch effort from KR players just before the hour.

But the Leopards made it count with 14 minutes to go when a superb flowing move ended with Tom Briscoe finishing in the corner. Reynolds converted brilliantly to make it 16-10.

Incredibly, Rovers weren’t finished there and with seconds remaining, Schneider delivered a pinpoint kick. The ball diverted off Zak Hardaker into the path of Matt Parcell who dotted down. And Schneider converted to send the game into Golden Point at 16-16.

KR were awarded a penalty in the first set of Golden Point but the kick didn’t find touch as Gareth O’Brien sent a drop goal wide.

But, Lam made sure of the win with a perfect one-pointer.

Hull KR

20 Mikey Lewis

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

21 Rowan Milnes

37 Brad Schneider

15 Rhys Kennedy

14 Jez Litten

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

9 Matt Parcell

17 Matty Storton

22 Dean Hadley

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Litten (15), Parcell (80)

Goals: Schneider 4/4

Sinbin: Minchella (30) – late contact

Leigh Leopards

17 Gareth O’Brien

5 Josh Charnley

3 Ed Chamberlain

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

15 Ben Reynolds

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

24 Kai O’Donnell

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

Substitutes

6 Joe Mellor

14 Ben Nakubuwai

16 Oliver Holmes

18 Matt Davis

Tries: Lam (27), Briscoe (66)

Goals: Reynolds 4/5

Drop goals: Lam (84)

Referee: Chris Kendall

Half-time: 8-10

Scoring sequence: 0-2, 6-2, 6-8, 6-10, 8-10; 10-10, 10-16, 16-16; 17-16