Derek Beaumont explains how Leigh Leopards were able to beat Hull KR to short-term Oliver Gildart signing

HE might not have played for the Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup Final against Hull KR at the weekend, but Oliver Gildart is primed for a big end to the season for his new club.

Brought in by the Leopards until the end of the 2023 Super League season, Gildart will be a Rovers player from 2024 onwards having signed a long-term deal at Craven Park.

However, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has explained just how his club were able to pip the Robins to the signing of the England international prior to Gildart taking up his deal with Hull KR next season.

“The biggest thing in any club is recruitment and who your coach is has an influence on who the agents and the players are going to be coached by,” Beaumont said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“And then your facilities obviously are important. I think we’re okay on that element. And then it’s the culture that you have and the fun that you create.

“The best advert for your recruitment are the players you’ve got at your club. So Oliver Gildart, Hull KR wanted to bring him in early.

“He wasn’t keen on changing where he was at. There’s a lot happening this year. He’s committed to them and beyond that.

“Then we’ve gone into him when we’ve lost Ricky Leutele and because of where we are and the possible opportunities of playoffs, finals and you know, we’re going to Wembley so he’ll be part of it. It’s appealing and the form, the entertainment, the flavour of it.

“He’s got mates like Josh Charnley and Zak Hardaker, they are recruiting for you.”

