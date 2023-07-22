Derek Beaumont reacts to incredible Leigh Leopards semi-final win over St Helens

IT’S real.

Leigh Leopards are going to Wembley for the first time since 1971 following an incredible 12-10 win over St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-finals today.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium was full of bouncing Leigh fans when the final whistle went, but some of them went onto the field with owner Derek Beaumont stating he wasn’t “proud” of the pitch invasion.

“It is all about the team, the fans. I’m not proud of what happened there because that is not what our club stands for,” Beaumont said on the BBC after the game.

However, Beaumont was quick to praise the players, with attention now being turned to the final in three weeks time at Wembley.

“The players, you talk about turning up, turning up, turning up. The first half I thought Saints played nearly perfect rugby but we kept defending.

“Eventually we got some time in good ball and they gave it.

“I am a bit obsessed with it, I just want to achieve. You never fail until you stop trying. We have only got there and there is still a final to play.”