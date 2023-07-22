St Helens confirm immediate departure of Joey Lussick

ST HELENS have confirmed an agreement has been reached with an NRL club for an undisclosed transfer fee which will see Joey Lussick return home to Australia and leave Saints immediately.

The Saints have been working on a suitable replacement for Lussick to join the squad immediately, with Moses Mbye the man set to link up with the Merseyside club

In his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Lussick helped the Saints secure the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title at Old Trafford in his first season, and earlier this year was part of the team that made history by beating Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge.

Despite having the rest of this and next season to run on his contract, Lussick now returns home to Australia to join an NRL club.

Lussick leaves the club having made 52 match appearances, scoring 11 tries and kicking seven goals.