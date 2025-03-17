Derek Beaumont reveals all on being ‘shelved’ from BBC interview

DEREK BEAUMONT has explained his claim of being “shelved” from a BBC interview and has taken aim at what he has deemed “censorship” from the broadcasting giant.

Over the weekend, Leigh Leopards owner Beaumont – who, along with Leeds Rhinos chief executive, was vital in the return of Nigel Wood as RFL chairman – took to X to reveal that he would no longer be conducting an interview with the BBC after the Leigh Leopards owner claimed he would reveal “some honest truths”.

Beaumont posted on X: “When @BBCRadioManc stand you down from an interview because they might not like hearing some honest truths about positions that are in the public interest. No problem will choose a different outlet. It’s ok for them to chuck questions at me unknown at the round 1 game though! Don’t bother sticking a Mike in front of me should we make the final again!”

Now, on the Leigh website, the Leopards owner has clarified his comments and suggested he had intended to criticise the BBC in the interview.

“It’s a bit disappointing really. I’ve always had the utmost respect for the BBC – it’s a massive broadcaster and a partner of the Challenge Cup,” Beaumont said.

“It’s a great forum from which to promote the game. I’ve always – at every single request – given interviews and even exclusives with the signing of Edwin Ipape.

“I don’t think I’ve ever asked if I could be interviewed, it’s always been the other way round.

“Round one, pre-Wigan game, I was asked to go on and was a bit shocked when I was asked questions about (previous RFL chairman) Simon Johnson who I have since paid my respects to.

“I was also asked about Nigel Wood and it was a little difficult and I wasn’t prepared for it. There was not a lot to say at that time.

“(Ahead of this latest interview) I notified the (BBC) representative of what I wanted to talk about and was open about that so there weren’t any surprises.

“When I got there to do the interview, I had apparently been shelved and had been asked to be stood down which I found disappointing.

“There shouldn’t be such censorship. All I wanted to talk about was some of the things that had gone out there about the stories they had carried.”