Rochdale Hornets prop announces retirement

ROCHDALE HORNETS prop Joe Taira has retired from the professional game following a brief comeback at the age of 35.

Taira joined the club for a third spell ahead of the 2025 season but only made two appearances, most recently their 1895 Cup exit to Oldham at the beginning of March.

The Fijian made 106 Hornets appearances in total, scoring 15 tries, with previous spells between 2016-2018 and 2021-2022.

In between those first two stints, Taira spent two years at Batley Bulldogs, playing 20 times.

He has spent the past couple of seasons with National Conference League side Rochdale Mayfield, and after returning to the professional game said: “I’m buzzing to be back at the place I started my professional career, and I find it fitting that it’s where I will end it.”

The club said of his departure: “Joe has since informed the club of his decision to step away from the professional game, and he leaves with our best wishes for the future.”