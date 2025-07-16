Derek Beaumont wades in on Josh Charnley issue as Leigh Leopards owner gives straight verdict

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed that he wants Josh Charnley to stay at the club beyond the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Charnley has been hitting the headlines in recent days following an interview with Sky Sports when he was asked where he would like to finish his career.

With the 34-year-old out of contract at the end of this campaign, the winger declared that his dream would be return to where it all started – Wigan.

“It would be to finish at Wigan because I’m so close to their try-scoring record and I know Marshy (Liam Marshall) has overtaken me there so it’s another little goal there,” Charnley said.

“Wigan gave me the opportunity in this game and it would be great to finish off my time there if I could.”

However, those comments have since attracted a backlash, with Charnley himself releasing a statement clarifying his commitment to the Leopards’ cause.

Now Beaumont himself has spoken about the issue on Leopards TV.

“I’m the owner of the club, do I want Josh Charnley there? Yeah,” Beaumont told Leopards TV.

“Do fans want Josh Charnley there? Yeah. Does Adrian Lam want to keep Josh Charnley? Yeah, because I’ve messaged him about it with Jukesy (Neil Jukes, CEO).

“He’s a great ambassador for my club on and off the field – there are no big dramas. He’s certainly not going to Wigan and he’s certainly not going on loan anywhere this season.

“I’d be amazed if he doesn’t keep his spot for as long as he can. Watch this space.”