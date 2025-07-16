Josh Charnley apologises for Wigan Warriors comments in lengthy statement

JOSH CHARNLEY has apologised for his comments about Wigan Warriors.

Speaking on Sky Sports earlier in the week, Charnley said, in response to Jenna Brooks’ question about where he would like to finish his career: “It would be to finish at Wigan because I’m so close to their try-scoring record and I know Marshy (Liam Marshall) has overtaken me there so it’s another little goal there.

“Wigan gave me the opportunity in this game and it would be great to finish off my time there if I could.”

However, the veteran winger’s comments attracted a backlash from fans and now the 34-year-old has clarified his position.

Charnley wrote in a statement: “I would like to clarify my undoubted position as a professional Rugby League player amidst the social media headline which has served to be more as click bait from a fuller interview.

“I have always been very clear about how happy I am at Leigh Leopards; how I was happy and treated well whilst waiting my turn to get into the team in the Championship and my excellent relationship with Adrian Lam and Derek Beaumont, not to mention all my fellow players and club staff. It’s the best environment in which I have been throughout my career, and I have always been clear that I want to continue my career here.

“Obviously at the moment my immediate future hasn’t been secured but I have not been concerned with this as I have a good manager who is dealing with it, who is well aware of my priority of remaining at Leigh Leopards.

“Jukesy (CEO Neil Jukes) has met with me personally since Chezzie (former Head of Rugby Chris Chester) departed and been very clear with the club’s situation. Derek has also made his intentions clear to me in each of the last few weeks, including at team run ahead of the Hull KR game so I have no reason to be concerned about my future at Leigh.

“My recent interview with the BBC which can be found here is an accurate reflection of that. With regards to the interview with Jenna (Jenna Brooks, Sky Sports), it was more of a fun interview, which is her style, and in hindsight I have been a little naïve when responding to her question of what would be a ‘dream’ outcome.

“There’s a clear difference between reality and a ‘dream’ and I was simply referencing in a perfect dream world I would protect my Wigan record as well as having the number one record as a try-scorer.

“As a player I have always been professional and realise wherever I am the team will be bigger than my personal achievements. I would like to apologise to my club and its sponsors and fans for any upset the interview has caused and assure everyone my unequivocal commitment is to Leigh Leopards where I hope I am able to remain.”