Dewsbury Rams finish strongly to beat Whitehaven

DEWSBURY RAMS 28 WHITEHAVEN 14

KEITH McGHIE, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

CAELUM JORDAN claimed a brace of late tries as Dewsbury came from behind to step up their push for a top-four League One finish.

In an intriguing battle between two of the sides relegated from the Championship last season, the West Yorkshire side would probably admit to being flattered by the final score but thankful for only their second win in five games.

An even opening half ended with Haven holding a ten-point advantage after six-point tries early and late in the half, both converted by Kieran Tyrer, who also landed a penalty.

But just when it appeared Haven might have done enough to hold on, Jordan’s late intervention and a last-gasp effort from Matty Garside turned the match on its head and gave the hosts a misleadingly comfortable final margin of victory.

Dewsbury had three returnees added to the side which lost to Goole nine days beforehand.

Dan Coates came in at stand-off with Harvey Roberts and Joe Summers also included in the forwards.

Whitehaven, without a game for a month since their defeat at Midlands Hurricanes, took advantage of the void in fixtures to restore props Aaron Turnbull (ribs) and Jordan Thomson (back) to the front row after injuries.

Given field position by a penalty for a spear tackle, Tyrer went close before Jack Kellett powered over to give Haven the ideal start.

Tyrer, on the way to a try and three goals from as many attempts, added the conversion and the visitors pressed for further scores in the opening exchanges but the Rams’ defence held firm.

They were rewarded when a crisp handling move enabled Liam Copland to squeeze in by the left-hand corner flag.

Jacob Hookem saw his subsequent conversion strike the near upright and bounce out.

A Tyrer penalty doubled the subsequent, albeit slender, Haven advantage.

Roberts was denied by the post after quick thinking from hooker Jack McShane, while at the other end Mason Lewthwaite found Anderson-Moore but the winger was forced into touch before he was able to touch down.

Connor Holliday went close, then the imposing figure of Brad Brennan was held up before Tyrer finally half-dummied his way across the line to post an important try, which he converted, just before the half-time hooter, so giving the Cumbrians a 14-4 cushion.

Just after the break Jordan made an incisive break but his inside pass to Hookem went to ground.

But Hookem immediately made amends as, on the last tackle, the halfback went to pass then straightened up to score from close range and his conversion put the Rams back in the game.

But Haven refused to allow the home side to build up any momentum until a purple patch either side of the hour mark.

George Senior was miraculously held short by three Haven tacklers while charging with some momentum near the corner.

Eventually persistent pressure provided a try from Jordan which tied matters as Hookem’s fine touchline conversion edged the Rams ahead for the first time.

Tyrer, trying to create something out of nothing as Haven now chased the game, lobbed a long pass, which was intercepted by Copland, who ran 60 metres before the ball was splayed to the other wing where Jordan was on hand again to side-step his way to the line, with Hookem’s third successful kick of the afternoon and Garside’s late try sealing a vital victory in the Rams’ promotion push.

GAMESTAR: Caelum Jordan was always lively on the right and his brace of tries proved decisive.

GAMEBREAKER: The interception which ultimately led to Jordan’s second try.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

15 Keenen Tomlinson

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

20 Harvey Roberts

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

11 Joe Summers

12 Matt Garside

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

26 Paul Sykes

36 Jamie Gill

37 McKenzie Yei

10 Toby Everett

Tries: Copland (14), Hookem (46), Jordan (67, 75), Garside (79)

Goals: Hookem 4/5

WHITEHAVEN

4 Ethan Bickerdike

2 Mitchell Todd

23 Tom Farren

15 Mason Lewthwaite

22 Max Anderson-Moore

7 Jack Newbiggin

6 Kieran Tyrer

18 Aaron Turnbull

9 Ellison Holgate

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

14 Luke Collins

21 Ellis Nixon

32 Daniel Spencer-Tonks

16 Brad Brennan

Tries: Kellett (5), Tyrer (38)

Goals: Tyrer 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-8, 4-14; 10-14, 16-14, 22-14, 28-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Caelum Jordan; Whitehaven: Ellison Holgate

Penalty count: 5-7

Half-time: 4-14

Referee: Denton Arnold