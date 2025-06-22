Castleford Tigers loanee stars as Workington Town crush Newcastle Thunder

WORKINGTON TOWN 56 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 0

CALLUM LINFORD, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

WORKINGTON got back to winning ways with the help of an Andy Djeukessi double – and gave Graham Steadman an idea of the scale of the task he faces at Newcastle.

Thunder have put the former Great Britain stand-off and Castleford player and coach in interim charge after Chris Thorman joined the staff at York.

That was part of a freshly-announced three-way link-up between those two clubs and Australian powerhouse Penrith Panthers, with Steadman’s long-term role to develop coaching talent and player pathways across the north-east.

In the short term, he is trying to squeeze the maximum out of an inexperienced group, but hosts Town were simply too strong for the basement side, who suffered a tenth defeat in as many league games this year.

Workington had lost their previous two matches, and coach Jony Gorley handed Jude Lupton, a close-season signing from amateurs Millom, a first start at hooker after two outings from the bench.

And there were second appearances for on-loan Castleford duo Djeukessi and Sam Grice at winger and secondrow respectively.

Wales international Grice was alongside another loanee in Hull FC’s Lennon Clark, who had been brought in a few days previously.

Newcastle made a decent start, pinning Workington back for a time, but after they were pulled up for offside, Gorley’s team took advantage, with a good set ending with Jamie Doran kicking for Dave Eccleston to score.

The game ebbed and flowed before Djeukessi crossed on 16 minutes and Jake Carter landed the first of his eight goals from ten attempts.

Workington went back to back as Doran broke through just shy of the 30-metre line and weaved his way to the whitewash.

With Lupton pulling the strings, the home team were in control, and with the aid of good hands, Carter crossed the line despite the attentions of three defenders.

Eccleston got his second on the half hour, and with three out of five having been improved, it was 26-0 at the turn.

Five further tries, all converted by Carter, followed in the second half, the first from ex-Wath Brow frontrower Callum Farrer, who was set up by Guy Graham.

Farrer returned the favour for Graham to strike after 48 minutes, then Djeukessi delivered his second try after good work by Doran and Zarrin Galea, who notched one of his own on 63 minutes after Cole Walker-Taylor forced a goal-line drop-out.

Walker-Taylor, another signing from Wath Brow, grabbed the final try with eleven minutes remaining, darting over from dummy-half.

Workington thought they had another when Eccleston went in after good approach play by Cooper Howlett, Rio Corkill and Clark, but it was chalked off.

GAMESTAR: Workington winger Andy Djeukessi scored two tries and produced some solid defensive work.

GAMEBREAKER: Jamie Doran’s try, Town’s third, meant the outcome was realistically wrapped up inside 20 minutes.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

20 Dave Eccleston

3 Rio Corkill

29 Spencer Fulton

– Andy Djeukessi

28 Jake Carter

9 Jamie Doran

8 Ross Ainley

14 Jude Lupton

24 Lucas Castle

– Lennon Clark

– Sam Grice

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

16 Guy Graham

11 Cooper Howlett

25 Callum Farrer

Tries: Eccleston (7, 30), Djeukessi (16, 56), Doran (19), Carter (23), Farrer (43), Graham (48), Galea (63), Walker-Taylor (69)

Goals: Carter 8/10

THUNDER

1 Joe Bradley

2 Leo Bradley

3 Mike Hansen

4 Sean Croston

5 Jake Dickinson

6 Alex Donaghy

7 Elliot Shaw

8 Harry Lowery

9 Tom Siddle

10 Toby Gibson

11 Alex Taylor

12 George Birch

13 Tyler Walton

Subs (all used)

14 Will Lintin

15 Harry Price

16 David Weetman

17 Lloyd Hall

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 26-0; 32-0, 38-0, 44-0, 50-0, 56-0

Rugby Leaguer & League League Men of the match

Town: Andy Djeukessi; Thunder: Alex Donaghy

Penalty count: 8-1

Half-time: 26-0

Referee: Adam Williams