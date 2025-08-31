Dewsbury Rams give Matt Garside big home send-off as Midlands Hurricanes thrashed

DEWSBURY RAMS 40 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 4

KEITH McGHIE, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

DEWSBURY completed their home fixtures by gaining ample revenge for a 46-12 mauling by Midlands in Birmingham in early April.

The Rams made one change, with captain Matt Garside returning to the second row ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.

The Hurricanes, who lost just one of their opening nine league matches to top the table at the end of April before defeats in now seven of their last eight games, brought in Cian Tyrer and Lewis Peachey after a narrow defeat by Keighley.

What should have been a tense battle between the sides fifth and sixth in the table beforehand – tied on 17 league points going into the clash and separated by a single game point – was turned into a battle for pride on the day and little else.

That’s after the decision to combine the lower two tiers in 2026 and kick into touch the eights-style 2025 play-offs which were set to include four teams from each of the Championship and League One.

Whatever, with the once-fierce fight for a top-four finish now just a memory, the game began with what amounted to a guard of honour for Garside.

Benefiting from a stiff and blustery breeze, Dewsbury struck first when George Senior pounced on a high kick which came loose from Tyrer’s grasp. Jacob Hookem judged the wind well to land the touchline conversion.

Caelum Jordan, soon after losing possession himself, picked up a loose ball and sprinted away from a stunned and stationary Midlands defence to go behind the posts, and Hookem’s much-easier goal made it 12-0 just after the midway point of the opening half.

However Hookem was later withdrawn with his head bandaged.

Maybe fortunate with the opening tries, Paul March’s men continued to press as the visitors struggled to clear their own half, with Liam Copland notably assured under repeated high kicks.

His reward was to be on the end of a wonderful phase of handling to the left to claim Dewsbury’s third try while Senior added another just before the break, veteran halfback Paul Sykes tagging on the two goals.

Despite the deficit, whatever Midlands coach Mark Dunning said at half-time had an effect as his charges were notably first back out and showed immediate intent to rectify the situation.

Comeback man Ritchie Hawkyard, who comes from Huddersfield, just down the road from the match venue, made an impact, as Jake Sweeting launched a huge pass for Tyrer to execute a lovely take and touchdown wide out, although Sully Medforth failed with the difficult kick.

But Tenneson Neagle steadied a rocking Dewsbury ship with his first try for the club.

Tom Delaney came within inches on the right before a Jordan break down centrefield led to Copland’s second score, improved by Sykes.

Finally a poor pass deep in Dewsbury territory gave Delaney the chance to pick up and dash 90 metres, Sykes icing the cake with his fourth goal.

GAMESTAR: Dewsbury back Liam Copland scored a brace of tries as just reward for an assured first-half under repeated high balls and plenty of eager running.

GAMEBREAKER: Tenneson Neagle’s try for the Rams midway through the second half slowed any momentum Midlands were building.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

27 Tom Delaney

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

37 Tenneson Neagle

31 Jack McShane

8 Jackson Walker

11 Joe Summers

12 Matt Garside

13 Dec Tomlinson

Subs (all used)

26 Paul Sykes

36 Jamie Gill

16 Louis Collinson

15 Keenen Tomlinson

Tries: Senior (11, 37), Jordan (21), Copland (34, 69), Neagle (57), Delaney (77)

Goals: Hookem 2/2, Sykes 4/5

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

37 Cian Tyrer

6 Jake Sweeting

21 Sully Medforth

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Aiden Roden

18 Zeus Silk

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

38 Ritchie Hawkyard

20 Elliot Morris

14 Lewis Peachey

17 Kieran Moran

Tries: Tyrer (44)

Goals: Medforth 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0; 24-4, 28-4, 34-4, 40-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Liam Copland; Hurricanes: Ritchie Hawkyard

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Luke Bland