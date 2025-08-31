Halifax Panthers crush Barrow Raiders to keep top-six bid on track

BARROW RAIDERS 10 HALIFAX PANTHERS 44

PADDY McATEER, Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday

HALIFAX rolled into town and left with the two points which kept their hopes of making the play-offs firmly intact and crushed Barrow’s bid.

The Raiders were out of sorts with some players not 100 percent fit, which showed in their performance.

The Panthers won at a canter, creating gaps all over the field against a side lacking cohesion and energy.

Looking much stronger and sharper, Halifax were well led around the pitch by halfback Jack Hansen and forwards Brandon Douglas, Adam Tangata and Jacob Fairbank.

However it was the hosts who threatened first with Aaron Smith held up prior to Jarrad Stack losing possession.

Halifax counter-attacked on three minutes through a 40-20 kick from Hansen which resulted in Douglas powering over the line for the former to kick the first of six conversions from eight attempts.

Brad Walker sent the restart dead, and Halifax mounted another raid, with Douglas held short.

Barrow responded when Tom Walker and Ellis Robson made good yards before Shane Toal joined the attack. He fed Luke Broadbent, who chipped ahead for Luke Cresswell to dot the ball down, although Brad Walker failed to convert.

However from that point there was only really one team in it and the Yorkshire side stretched their lead on 15 minutes as Hansen’s neat kick over the defence enabled the supporting David Nofoaluma to notch out wide, Hansen adding a tricky conversion for 12-4.

There was more misery for Barrow when a towering kick from James Woodburn-Hall was palmed by Alfie Johnson to Ben Tibbs, who went in for Hansen to add the goal.

Barrow rarely made progress into the Halifax half, but did manage to make metres when Cresswell put Brett Carter into space, only for a forward pass to be ruled.

Busy Hansen then set up a fine attack which resulted in Tibbs heading towards the line, but he was thwarted by a great Curtis Teare tackle and was forced into touch.

There was no stopping Charlie Graham on 32 minutes, however, and it was 22-4 at the break.

Barrow began the second half more brightly and within three minutes Alex Bishop forced his way over for Brad Walker to convert.

The next score was vital, and in their first real threat of the second half, Halifax struck through Brad Graham, who cruised in wide out, with Hansen adding the two.

The lead became 32-10 when a huge gap opened up for Ben Crooks to take advantage.

Barrow were doing all the defending and couldn’t prevent Charlie Graham taking a lofted pass to score, with Hansen back on target from tee.

Fairbank went in for his side’s eighth try with Hansen closing the scoring with the conversion.

GAMESTAR: Jack Hansen ran the show from first to last minute.

GAMEBREAKER: Ben Crooks’ try made it 10-32.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

20 Brett Carter

18 Curtis Teare

5 Shane Toal

4 Luke Broadbent

6 Brad Walker

22 Alex Bishop

23 Joe Bullock

14 Aaron Smith

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

25 Aiden Doolan

32 Ryan Brown

21 Finn McMillan

16 Charlie Emslie

Tries: Cresswell (9), Bishop (43)

Goals: B Walker 1/2

PANTHERS

23 David Nofoaluma

2 Ben Tibbs

4 Ben Crooks

21 Alfie Johnson

3 Charlie Graham

6 James Woodburn-Hall

7 Jack Hansen

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

16 Ronan Dixon

12 Adam Tangata

19 Zack McComb

13 Jacob Fairbank

Subs (all used)

34 Vila Halafihi

15 Connor Davies

17 Will Calcott

20 Brad Graham

Tries: Douglas (3), Nofoaluma (15), Tibbs (23), C Graham (32, 62), B Graham (55), Crooks (59), Fairbank (73)

Goals: Hansen 6/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-12, 4-18, 4-22; 10-22, 10-28, 10-32, 10-38, 10-44

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Ellis Robson; Panthers: Jack Hansen

Penalty count: 1-2

Half-time: 4-22

Referee: Matty Lynn