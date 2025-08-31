Halifax Panthers crush Barrow Raiders to keep top-six bid on track

BARROW RAIDERS 10 HALIFAX PANTHERS 44
PADDY McATEER, Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday
HALIFAX rolled into town and left with the two points which kept their hopes of making the play-offs firmly intact and crushed Barrow’s bid.
The Raiders were out of sorts with some players not 100 percent fit, which showed in their performance.
The Panthers won at a canter, creating gaps all over the field against a side lacking cohesion and energy.
Looking much stronger and sharper, Halifax were well led around the pitch by halfback Jack Hansen and forwards Brandon Douglas, Adam Tangata and Jacob Fairbank.
However it was the hosts who threatened first with Aaron Smith held up prior to Jarrad Stack losing possession.
Halifax counter-attacked on three minutes through a 40-20 kick from Hansen which resulted in Douglas powering over the line for the former to kick the first of six conversions from eight attempts.
Brad Walker sent the restart dead, and Halifax mounted another raid, with Douglas held short.
Barrow responded when Tom Walker and Ellis Robson made good yards before Shane Toal joined the attack. He fed Luke Broadbent, who chipped ahead for Luke Cresswell to dot the ball down, although Brad Walker failed to convert.
However from that point there was only really one team in it and the Yorkshire side stretched their lead on 15 minutes as Hansen’s neat kick over the defence enabled the supporting David Nofoaluma to notch out wide, Hansen adding a tricky conversion for 12-4.
There was more misery for Barrow when a towering kick from James Woodburn-Hall was palmed by Alfie Johnson to Ben Tibbs, who went in for Hansen to add the goal.
Barrow rarely made progress into the Halifax half, but did manage to make metres when Cresswell put Brett Carter into space, only for a forward pass to be ruled.
Busy Hansen then set up a fine attack which resulted in Tibbs heading towards the line, but he was thwarted by a great Curtis Teare tackle and was forced into touch.
There was no stopping Charlie Graham on 32 minutes, however, and it was 22-4 at the break.
Barrow began the second half more brightly and within three minutes Alex Bishop forced his way over for Brad Walker to convert.
The next score was vital, and in their first real threat of the second half, Halifax struck through Brad Graham, who cruised in wide out, with Hansen adding the two.
The lead became 32-10 when a huge gap opened up for Ben Crooks to take advantage.
Barrow were doing all the defending and couldn’t prevent Charlie Graham taking a lofted pass to score, with Hansen back on target from tee.
Fairbank went in for his side’s eighth try with Hansen closing the scoring with the conversion.
GAMESTAR: Jack Hansen ran the show from first to last minute.
GAMEBREAKER: Ben Crooks’ try made it 10-32.
MATCHFACTS
RAIDERS
1 Luke Cresswell
20 Brett Carter
18 Curtis Teare
5 Shane Toal
4 Luke Broadbent
6 Brad Walker
22 Alex Bishop
23 Joe Bullock
14 Aaron Smith
8 Tom Walker
11 Ellis Robson
24 Jarrad Stack
13 Ryan King
Subs (all used)
25 Aiden Doolan
32 Ryan Brown
21 Finn McMillan
16 Charlie Emslie
Tries: Cresswell (9), Bishop (43)
Goals: B Walker 1/2
PANTHERS
23 David Nofoaluma
2 Ben Tibbs
4 Ben Crooks
21 Alfie Johnson
3 Charlie Graham
6 James Woodburn-Hall
7 Jack Hansen
8 Brandon Douglas
9 Adam O’Brien
16 Ronan Dixon
12 Adam Tangata
19 Zack McComb
13 Jacob Fairbank
Subs (all used)
34 Vila Halafihi
15 Connor Davies
17 Will Calcott
20 Brad Graham
Tries: Douglas (3), Nofoaluma (15), Tibbs (23), C Graham (32, 62), B Graham (55), Crooks (59), Fairbank (73)
Goals: Hansen 6/8
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-12, 4-18, 4-22; 10-22, 10-28, 10-32, 10-38, 10-44
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Raiders: Ellis Robson; Panthers: Jack Hansen
Penalty count: 1-2
Half-time: 4-22
Referee: Matty Lynn