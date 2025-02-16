Dewsbury Rams hold off Workington Town fightback to progress

WORKINGTON TOWN 10 DEWSBURY RAMS 18

CALLUM LINFORD, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

DEWSBURY withstood a Workington fightback to seal a first-round visit to London Broncos the weekend after next.

The Rams registered three tries to Town’s two to set themselves up for Sunday’s League One opener at home to North Wales Crusaders.

Both sides were in action after Challenge Cup third-round defeats, Workington at home to Super League Leigh and Dewsbury away to Batley.

The line-ups reflected the close-season squad changes made by both clubs, with the home side featuring only six players who were around last season and the away team seven.

They also illustrated the willingness of both outfits to dip into the amateur game, with ten of the 34 players involved in the tie having been with community clubs in 2024.

The latest to join Workington, Cockermouth Titans centre Spencer Fulton and Millom hooker Jude Lupton, were both selected in the 17 by coach Jonty Gorley, who had winger Dave Eccleston back after a long-term knee injury.

Dewsbury boss Paul March picked both McShane brothers, fullback Craig and hooker Jack, having signed them from Hunslet ARLFC. He also included former Workington winger Tommy Brierley.

Workington received first use of the ball as Callum Farrer met five opponents on the 20 before a Dewsbury transgression on Cole Walker-Taylor led to a penalty. However the opportunity to benefit was lost when Caine Barnes knocked on.

Following a fumble from Walker-Taylor, Dewsbury exerted some pressure, but Workington defended strongly and Eccleston got them away from the danger zone.

Kiwi back Levi Atiga came close for Gorley’s men, but the ball was neatly stripped out one-on-one.

Dewsbury went ahead a little against the run of play through Louis Collinson’s 16th-minute try, which Jacob Hookem converted.

On 23 minutes, Dewsbury won a penalty for laying on and made good yards, but the opportunity was spurned through a forward pass.

The game continued to be nip and tuck with errors aplenty as Atiga made a big break only for Jake Bradley to cough the ball up.

Further Dewsbury pressure brought a second try through Jamie Field, and Hookem again goaled for a 12-0 lead at the turn.

The second half started with a Dewsbury error and Workington took advantage to pull back points through Carter, from Australian forward Cooper Howlett’s offload.

Workington were awarded a penalty for a late hit on Ciaran Walker, but it came to nothing.

Then after another Dewsbury offence provided inviting field position, Howlett knocked on.

Workington did count on 68 minutes when Will Evans plucked the ball out of the air and raced 50 metres to cross wide out, but Carter couldn’t convert.

Eccleston was forced into touch by desperate Dewsbury defending before Dan Coates clinched victory for the Yorkshire team with three minutes left by crashing over between the posts, giving Hookem a straightforward third goal.

GAMESTAR: Scrum-half Jacob Hookem kicked well and guided Dewsbury around the park.

GAMEBREAKER: Rams stand-off Dan Coates’ late try.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

20 Dave Eccleston

29 Spencer Fulton

4 Will Evans

2 Levi Atiga

28 Jake Carter

6 Ciaran Walker

25 Callum Farrer

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

11 Cooper Howlett

17 Caine Barnes

22 Ellis Archer

Subs (all used)

14 Jude Lupton

12 Jake Bradley

8 Ross Ainley

19 Grant Reid

Tries: Carter (42), Evans (68)

Goals: Carter 1/2

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

2 Tommy Brierley

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

27 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

17 AJ Boardman

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

15 Keenen Tomlinson

11 Joe Summers

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Day

18 Jamie Field

19 Jack Briggs

24 Dale Ferguson

Tries: Collinson (16), Field (34), Coates (77)

Goals: Hookem 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12; 6-12, 10-12, 10-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the March

Town: Levi Atiga; Rams: Jacob Hookem

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Tara Jones