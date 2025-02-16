Rochdale Hornets edge past Swinton Lions in 1895 Cup

ROCHDALE HORNETS 18 SWINTON LIONS 16

IAN RIGG, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

ROCHDALE earned themselves a derby match against Oldham in the next round with a hard-fought victory over Swinton.

There was nothing between the two sides in the opening action, with the Hornets having more of the ball but the Swinton defence standing strong.

Swinton had the first real chance on seven minutes when Reece Briers put in a floated kick that Gregg McNally failed to control but the Lions were unable to take advantage.

Gav Rodden then had another Lions chance down the left, but his final pass floated into touch.

Hornets took the lead on 14 minutes when Luke Nelmes crashed over by the posts from short range and Max Flanagan converted.

Mitch Cox then thought he was away to score but was pulled back for a forward pass in the build-up.

Hornets got a penalty in a kickable position on for a shoulder charge in the tackle but elected to play it and then lost the ball near the Swinton line.

Frank Sergent thought he had scored for the Lions five minutes later, but a superb tackle stopped him. However, his side did draw level on the next play when Briers put out a perfect pass for Aaron Lynch to score on the left and in the build-up to the try Briers was taken out and Dan Abram converted.

The Lions were now having the better of the clash and they went further ahead eight minutes from the break when a good passing movement saw Ellis Anderson dive over in the left corner, but Briers could not convert off the touchline.

Hornets finished the half on the attack but the Lions’ defence held firm.

Hornets went back into the lead four minutes into the second half after a great pass from McNally saw Duane Straugheir go in by the posts with Flanagan adding the simple conversion.

They went further ahead four minutes later when this time Straugheir turned provider, having broken the defence on the right to feed Ben Will, who crossed in the corner, but this time Flanagan was unable to convert off the touchline.

An Abram kick forced a knock-on in the Hornets 20 but from the pressure on the line Sergent had another great chance to go for the corner but good defence from Luke Forber took him into touch.

There was good defence again from Rochdale when Will held Anderson just short of the line from a Briers kick.

The scores were level on 61 minutes when Abram took a short pass to dart over on the right and he added the conversion to score his 600th point in a Swinton shirt.

Rochdale took the lead again four minutes later when the Lions were offside in front of their own posts and Flanagan converted the penalty.

There was more Lions pressure on the Hornets line before Lewis Else broke the Swinton line to put his side knocking on the door again.

Rochdale then got a penalty again in front of the posts with six minutes left, electing to play instead of taking the kick, but the Lions’ defence held strong.

Swinton again came on strong in the final minutes and they were camped on the Hornets’ line with a great chance to snatch a late victory.

But Ant Walker lost control of the ball and then his side gave away a penalty for back chat in the Hornets’ 20, allowing Rochdale to hold on for a narrow victory.

GAMESTAR: Greg McNally controlled the game from the back and set up a couple of tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The two Hornets tries just after the break gave them the edge.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

21 Ben Will

20 Tom Ashton

4 Myles Harrop

5 Luke Forber

14 Max Flanagan

7 Lewis Else

17 Ben Killan

9 Oli Burton

10 Luke Nelmes

11 Deane Meadows

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

23 Morgan Punchard

16 Jordan Andrade

18 Jayden Dayes

27 Toby Brannan

Tries: Nelmes (14), Straugheir (44), Will (48)

Goals: Flanagan 3/4

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

2 Ellis Anderson

5 Harry Higham

22 Aaron Lynch

25 Frank Sergent

7 Reece Briers

19 Dan Abram

8 Adam Sidlow

36 Ben Hartill

13 Ant Walker

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

16 Finley Beardsworth

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

23 Danny Lynch

28 Dylan Trent-Duffy

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: A Lynch (26), Anderson (32), Abram (61)

Goals: Abram 2/2, Briers 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10; 12-10, 16-10, 16-16, 18-16

Rugby Leaguer and League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Greg McNally; Lions: Mitch Cox

Penalty count: 12-8

Half-time: 6-10

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte