Dewsbury Rams look to ‘re-energise’ during long break

DEWSBURY RAMS are now two weeks in to a run of four weekends without a game as they look towards the second half of the season.

Following relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the Rams have managed four wins and a draw from their eight league games so far.

The wins have come against Newcastle, Keighley, Swinton and Goole, while they drew 24-all away at Whitehaven in their last game at the beginning of May.

Coach Paul March told the Dewsbury Reporter: “We had the full week off to let the lads spend a bit of time with their families before coming back in on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long pre-season and I believe having that time away will re-energise them and they will all be ready to work hard.

“If we want to finish where we want to finish, then the season is going to be a long one so having that week off now will be 100 per cent beneficial.”

The fixture schedule is more fluid for Dewsbury once they’re back in action against Workington on June 1st.

Although everyone then has the following weekend off due to the Challenge Cup final, they then have back-to-back games before a week off, and then games three weekends running before the end of July.