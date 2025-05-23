Squad unity central to Barrow Raiders’ rise says Paul Crarey

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey reckons the return of rocket-propelled winger Tee Ritson on loan from St Helens has been a “big plus” – but he believes an all-round team effort is firmly behind an encouraging start to the campaign.

Beaten only twice in nine league matches to date, the Cumbrians are fourth as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to France to take on leaders Toulouse.

They were second before a bye round, and while being inactive might have cost them two places, canny Crarey, who began a second spell at the helm more than ten years ago, is trying to make sure his players benefit from the break.

Ritson poached 70 tries in 73 Barrow appearances before his big switch to Saints, for whom he crossed three times in 26 games across 2023 and 2024. Since being back with the Raiders he has scored eight tries in nine appearances.

The 29-year-old former Workington and Newcastle man has linked up with a squad bolstered by the recruitment of Whitehaven pair (outside back) Curtis Teare and (backrower) Ryan King and Keighley duo (halfback) Alex Bishop and (backrower) Ellis Robson since last season’s eleventh-placed finish.

Hunslet, Oldham, Bradford, Widnes, London Broncos and Doncaster have been beaten, while Crarey’s men drew with Batley, and he said: “Tee has run in some spectacular typical Ritson tries.

“His loan has been a big plus, but I take my hat off to all the players, because they have all contributed.”

Talking to Barrow newspaper The Mail, Crarey continued: “Many pundits didn’t give us a chance for this season, even some of our own supporters, but we have so far proved them wrong.

“We signed Curtis, Ryan, Alex and Ellis, and some fans thought we had not brought in the right players.

“But they have all come up trumps and soon gelled with the rest of the squad and the team spirit has been second to none.”

Crarey hopes Australian-born Italy international King, 27, will soon overcome a knee problem.