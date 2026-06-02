Dewsbury Rams open to groundshare with Huddersfield Giants

DEWSBURY chairman Mark Sawyer says the Rams would be open to a conversation with neighbours Huddersfield Giants over a future groundshare.

Huddersfield are taking Saturday’s game against Toulouse ten miles away to the FLAIR Stadium because the Accu Stadium, now owned and operated by Huddersfield Town Football Club, is unavailable due to a concert having taken place and the subsequent start of pitch maintenance work.

The Giants, who faced Wigan at Dewsbury last season, are set to leave the Accu at the end of this campaign and use another ground until building their own stadium, smaller than the Accu, with the target of it being up and running by 2030.

That temporary base was expected to be The Shay in Halifax, but Giants owner-chairman Ken Davy has now pulled out of the process of purchasing it.

Davy has previously referred to there being a “number of options”, leading to suggestions that Dewsbury, where 4,182 watched the Wigan match in June 2025, could be a possibility.

Due to the high maintenance costs at Odsal, Bradford used the FLAIR Stadium, which is owned by the Rams and holds 5,100, in the pandemic-affected 2020 season and up to May 2021, when they returned to their traditional home.

And Sawyer said: “All clubs have to ensure financial security however they can, and stadium utilisation is important.

“As a club, we’ve always been open to groundsharing, whether for occasional games or longer spells, and that would include with a football team, although clearly the conditions would have to be right for us.

“I don’t know what Huddersfield Giants’ plans are in the longer term, but if they wanted to talk, we would certainly listen.

“For the moment, the focus is on doing everything we can to help make the Toulouse match a success for all parties.

“We had some positive feedback after the Wigan game, and we’d like more of the same.”