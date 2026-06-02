Salford set target of reaching Championship play-offs

SALFORD coach Dave Hewitt says fan power can help drive the relaunched club into the play-offs.

His side’s victory at North Wales on Sunday was a fifth win in 13 league matches to underpin a bid to break into the top ten.

Given the speed at which the current Salford emerged after the previous club were liquidated in December, results have provided encouragement.

And as he started preparations for Sunday’s home clash against Doncaster, Hewitt pointed out: “We’re in a ten-week block that’s massively important.

“There’s no question we need to win seven or eight games out of that ten to get to where we want to be and realise our ambition.

“With the group we’ve got here, that’s what we’ve spoken about – we want to get in a play-off spot.”

The supporters are still backing the club in numbers, and Hewitt added: “They are unbelievable.

“Even when we are losing, they don’t stop singing. It gives us that extra lift and that’s where the extra energy comes from.

“It’s not just about us as a group, because they are contributing. They come out in their numbers and support us every week regardless.”