Dewsbury Rams overcome Whitehaven for first home win in three months

DEWSBURY RAMS 22 WHITEHAVEN 12

ALEXANDER FYNN, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

BRACES from Bailey O’Connor and Tom Delaney secured Dewsbury a first victory on home soil in three months against a resilient Whitehaven side after a series of narrow defeats.

On debut for the Rams was Monty Lumb, who came off the bench after signing on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants.

Ellis Lingard also returned to the Rams from Wakefield, after signing a two-week loan deal.

The opening stages of the encounter saw Haven on the attack and Ellison Holgate got their reward after he followed through a grubber kick. Danny Addy tried to gather it but missed it completely and Holgate was the first to pounce on the loose ball and he was able to wrestle his way over the line, with Ciaran Walker adding the goal.

Conditions were not ideal for expansive play, however, as the rain began to fall heavily, forcing the game to be largely played by the forwards.

However, Whitehaven’s lead was short lived as Jacob Hookem responded in similar fashion with a neatly placed grubber kick which held up on the try line. O’Connor was on hand to score and Hookem made no mistake with the conversion.

With the Rams attacking at the Haven line for sustained periods, O’Connor was in again for his second try of the game after a bout of quick passing play that found a gap to put him through to score another converted try.

Whitehaven almost levelled the scores after having a repeat set of sixes close to the Rams’ line, but the hosts’ defence held firm to deny any further threat and marking the last play of the first half.

As the second half commenced, Delaney drew first blood for the Rams after a long pass from Dan Coates opened the defence and allowed him to dot the ball down for Dewsbury’s third converted try.

Haven fought back when Jordan Burns reduced the deficit to six points after a repeat set of six enabled him to score under the sticks for an easy conversion opportunity for Walker.

With the Rams pushing for the victory, they earned a goal-line drop-out, but from the resulting kick out from under the sticks the ball bobbled into touch, giving Whitehaven the ball but they were unable to take advantage before Craig McShane broke the Haven defence and passed to George Senior, who handed the ball on to Delaney for his second try of the game, despite juggling the ball before touching down.

Hookem on this occasion was unsuccessful as his kick rebounded off the far upright.

As Whitehaven pushed in the closing stages and conditions began to worsen, the Rams were able to hold on and secure their first victory at the FLAIR Stadium since a narrow win against Keighley on February 1.

GAMESTAR: Bailey O’Connor’s two tries and his control of the ruck at important times was crucial for the Rams.

GAMEBREAKER: Tom Delaney’s second try on 73 minutes meant that a comeback was beyond Whitehaven.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

1 Craig McShane

22 George Rayner

29 Bailey O’Connor

4 George Senior

2 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Luke Nelmes

9 Jack McShane

16 Louis Collinson

11 Joe Summers

15 Jacob Bateman

35 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

13 Dec Tomlinson

17 Harvey Roberts

21 Monty Lumb

30 Ellis Lingard

Tries: O’Connor (10, 27), Delaney (49, 73)

Goals: Hookem 3/4

WHITEHAVEN

1 Jordan Burns

19 Dave Eccleston

2 Mitchell Todd

4 Ethan Bickerdike

28 Seth Woodend

6 Ciaran Walker

13 Jack Kellett

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

16 Brad Brennan

11 Connor Holliday

23 Ben Pearce

29 Alfie Briggs

Subs (all used)

20 Marc Shackley

25 Alfie Sinclair

32 Liam Williamson

35 Jackson Smith

Tries: Holgate (6), Burns (54)

Goals: Walker 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6; 18-6, 18-12, 22-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Bailey O’Connor; Whitehaven: Ellison Holgate

Penalty count: 8-6

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Kevin Moore