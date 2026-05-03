Rugby League Benevolent Fund continuing good work for seriously injured players

From fundraising events to life-changing support, the Rugby League Benevolent Fund continues to make a vital difference across the sport.

FROM black ties and ball dresses in Leeds, to T-shirts and coal carrying in Dewsbury.

That’s been the story of a busy and successful start to 2026 for the Rugby League Benevolent Fund — and the variety will continue through spring and summer, with a golf day in Worsley and a five-day cycling challenge in Tuscany.

And Francis Stephenson, the former England forward who succeeded the Benevolent Fund’s original general manager Stephen Ball last year, explains that there are further significant announcements and events to come.

“We want everybody in rugby league, and a lot of people who aren’t as closely involved in the sport, to be 100 percent clear about what the Benevolent Fund is,” said Stephenson, who turned 50 in January and made well over 200 senior appearances for four clubs, the majority for Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos.

“To me, it’s pretty simple — since the Benevolent Fund was founded in 2005, it’s provided crucial and lasting support for seriously injured players and their families.

“It started when two players suffered life-changing injuries in 2004 — Matt King, on his debut for London Broncos Academy, and Danny Scott playing for Moldgreen.

“I was with the Broncos at the time and I’ll never forget going to visit Matt in Stoke Mandeville Hospital with Tony Rea, our coach. That visit made a lasting impact on me, and Matt made an amazing impact on so many people before he died at the age of 33 in 2021 — in many ways the Benevolent Fund remains part of his legacy, while it’s great that Danny is still with us and a big influence on the charity.

“It has supported, and continues to support, players from clubs at all levels. That was a real highlight of the fundraising we did around the World Coal Carrying Championships on Easter Monday — we were supported by current players from the Dewsbury Celtic, Dewsbury Moor and Shaw Cross Sharks community clubs, as well as the Batley Bulldogs chief executive, Paul Harrison.

“All four of those clubs have first-hand knowledge of the importance of the Benevolent Fund, after the life-changing injuries suffered by Ryan Glynn and the late David Roebuck, as well as the tragic loss of Archie Bruce after his Batley debut.

“We were massively grateful to Joe Mitchell, Luke Adamson, Harry Hartley, Adam Moor and Joel Russell — as well as Paul Harrison — for making the sacrifices necessary to train for what is a pretty arduous physical challenge. And we were delighted that they smashed well past their target of £5,000 — with all that money going straight into the Benevolent Fund.

“I’ve spent the winter getting around all the professional clubs, and the message I got was that we needed to reinforce the role and purpose of the Benevolent Fund. In some ways it’s been a victim of the growth and success of Rugby League Cares, which now delivers wellbeing support across the sport and beyond.

“Rugby League Cares staff support the Benevolent Fund, allowing us to put on events like the RFL President’s Ball. But the money raised goes to the Fund — allowing us to continue providing support to long-term beneficiaries, whether that’s installing a sauna in their homes, or taking them to Wembley for the Challenge Cup Final.

“And obviously it’s important that the Fund retains the reserves necessary whenever serious injury occurs at any level of the sport — as it will inevitably do.”

Stephenson was thrilled by the success of the 2026 President’s Ball, hosted by Adam Hills MBE at the start of his second year as President of the Rugby Football League — and keen to record his gratitude to Hills and the many others who contributed to a record-breaking night.

“Adam was brilliant, as he has been all through his Presidency, and in fact in everything he’s done for rugby league.

“He’s got so much authenticity in his love for the sport — he was able to greet the PDRL players who attended as former opponents and team-mates, and you could tell they were buzzing to see him.

“He shared hosting duties with Jenna Brooks from Sky Sports, another Australian who is an ambassador for RL Cares and has done so much for rugby league in this country — and Jenna’s interview with Jimmy Gittens, our Guest of Honour, was one of the highlights of the night.

“We owe a lot to the people who created the concept of the President’s Ball soon after the Benevolent Fund was founded 20-odd years ago. It’s a fantastic occasion — unique in rugby league in having a dancefloor — but it also serves such an important purpose.

“We were so pleased to have so many clubs attending, the majority from the Super League but also Carl Hall and Doncaster from the Championship — it was a classic case of the sport coming together, with a special word due for Nigel Wood and Rhodri Jones from the RFL and Rugby League Commercial.

“And we had incredibly generous donations of auction prizes from Matt Ellis of Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves owner Simon Moran.

“That allowed us to raise a sum approaching £50,000 on the night — way beyond anything we have achieved before.

“So now we roll on to the golf day in May and the Ciclo Italiano in June — and although both those events are fully subscribed, my message to Rugby League World readers would be that there are plenty of ways you can support the Benevolent Fund, whether by sponsoring our cyclists or becoming a member of Rugby League Cares.

“And watch this space for another major event later in the summer, which we hope will allow supporters of all clubs to get involved in celebrating the Benevolent Fund, and the sport in general.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)