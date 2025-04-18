Dewsbury Rams put ten tries past Newcastle Thunder

DEWSBURY RAMS 56 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 6

MATTHEW WARD, FLAIR Stadium, Friday

DEWSBURY returned to winning ways in emphatic style, condemning Newcastle to another heavy defeat.

Keenen Tomlinson and Matt Garside claimed doubles, and there were a further six tries as the Rams bounced back from a loss to Midlands.

Harry Price did get a late consolation for Thunder, but it’s now five defeats from five.

Paul March’s men started the scoring procession early. A sweeping move from right to left found Keenen Tomlinson with room to run into and open the scoring. However, Jacob Hookem couldn’t add the goal.

The advantage was soon extended. A clever break of the line found George Senior racing away. With plenty of options in support, he fed Dan Coates, who left it for Hookem to run in and score. The halfback this time converted, the first of eight goals from his ten attempts.

As Newcastle gamely searched for a way back into things, their struggles defensively continued. Jamie Gill did well to keep the play alive and give Dewsbury valuable position. The set continued, and Senior had the opportunity to make a charge, cleverly reaching out to touch down despite facing several opponents.

Gill, who had started the move for the previous try, soon had one of his own to celebrate. The on-loan Bradford prop latched onto a pass and, from a short way out, crashed over.

Keenen Tomlinson and Garside then combined for their side’s fifth try. The former looked to be running out of space as he was ushered towards touch, but he found the latter on his inside.

Garside then grabbed his second. A handling error by Newcastle gave Dewsbury good field position. As possession found the second rowers, Garside spotted a gap to exploit and dive in.

There was another try just before the break as the damage worsened for Newcastle. Dec Tomlinson this time glided in from close range. Hookem added his sixth goal for 40-0.

Dewsbury’s scoring spree was temporarily halted as Newcastle tried to respond, but they made few genuine inroads.

And home try number eight arrived on 50 minutes as the ball was worked to the right for Tom Delaney to go in. Hookem was good from the tee.

Dewsbury went past the half-century mark as Sam Day weaved his way to the line, touching down among several defenders. Hookem converted again.

The game hit a quiet period as the sides traded penalties and sets, and Newcastle finally got on the scoreboard when Price twisted and turned on the line to touch down. Jake Dickinson goaled.

Dewsbury had the last word with Keenen Tomlinson grabbing his second. The ball was worked left, and he strolled in.

GAMESTAR: Secondrow Joe Summers was always a threat from the Dewsbury pack.

GAMEBREAKER: Seven home tries in the first half left no way back for Newcastle.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

27 Tom Delaney

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

15 Keenen Tomlinson

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Jackson Walker

31 Jack McShane

36 Jamie Gill

11 Joe Summers

12 Matt Garside

13 Dec Tomlinson

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Day

19 Jack Briggs

14 Luke Mearns

18 Jamie Field

Tries: K Tomlinson (5, 78), Hookem (8), Senior (15), Gill (22), Garside (25, 30), D Tomlinson (34), Delaney (50), Day (56)

Goals: Hookem 8/10

THUNDER

1 James Farrar

2 Bailey Fitzgibbon

3 Lewis Hagan

4 Mike Hansen

5 Jake Dickinson

6 Charlie Yeomans

7 Elliot Shaw

8 Harry Price

9 Sam Ackroyd

10 Harry Lowery

11 Alex Taylor

12 Toby Gibson

13 Lloyd Hall

Subs (all used)

14 Tom Siddle

17 Josh Stoker

16 Seth Clapham

18 George Birch

Tries: Price (72)

Goals: Dickinson 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0; 46-0, 52-0, 52-6, 56-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Joe Summers; Thunder: Harry Price

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 40-0

Referee: Milo McKelvey