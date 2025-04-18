Dewsbury Rams put ten tries past Newcastle Thunder

DEWSBURY RAMS 56 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 6
MATTHEW WARD, FLAIR Stadium, Friday
DEWSBURY returned to winning ways in emphatic style, condemning Newcastle to another heavy defeat.
Keenen Tomlinson and Matt Garside claimed doubles, and there were a further six tries as the Rams bounced back from a loss to Midlands.
Harry Price did get a late consolation for Thunder, but it’s now five defeats from five.
Paul March’s men started the scoring procession early. A sweeping move from right to left found Keenen Tomlinson with room to run into and open the scoring. However, Jacob Hookem couldn’t add the goal.
The advantage was soon extended. A clever break of the line found George Senior racing away. With plenty of options in support, he fed Dan Coates, who left it for Hookem to run in and score. The halfback this time converted, the first of eight goals from his ten attempts.
As Newcastle gamely searched for a way back into things, their struggles defensively continued. Jamie Gill did well to keep the play alive and give Dewsbury valuable position. The set continued, and Senior had the opportunity to make a charge, cleverly reaching out to touch down despite facing several opponents.
Gill, who had started the move for the previous try, soon had one of his own to celebrate. The on-loan Bradford prop latched onto a pass and, from a short way out, crashed over.
Keenen Tomlinson and Garside then combined for their side’s fifth try. The former looked to be running out of space as he was ushered towards touch, but he found the latter on his inside.
Garside then grabbed his second. A handling error by Newcastle gave Dewsbury good field position. As possession found the second rowers, Garside spotted a gap to exploit and dive in.
There was another try just before the break as the damage worsened for Newcastle. Dec Tomlinson this time glided in from close range. Hookem added his sixth goal for 40-0.
Dewsbury’s scoring spree was temporarily halted as Newcastle tried to respond, but they made few genuine inroads.
And home try number eight arrived on 50 minutes as the ball was worked to the right for Tom Delaney to go in. Hookem was good from the tee.
Dewsbury went past the half-century mark as Sam Day weaved his way to the line, touching down among several defenders. Hookem converted again.
The game hit a quiet period as the sides traded penalties and sets, and Newcastle finally got on the scoreboard when Price twisted and turned on the line to touch down. Jake Dickinson goaled.
Dewsbury had the last word with Keenen Tomlinson grabbing his second. The ball was worked left, and he strolled in.
GAMESTAR: Secondrow Joe Summers was always a threat from the Dewsbury pack.
GAMEBREAKER: Seven home tries in the first half left no way back for Newcastle.
MATCHFACTS
RAMS
30 Craig McShane
27 Tom Delaney
3 Caelum Jordan
4 George Senior
15 Keenen Tomlinson
6 Dan Coates
7 Jacob Hookem
8 Jackson Walker
31 Jack McShane
36 Jamie Gill
11 Joe Summers
12 Matt Garside
13 Dec Tomlinson
Subs (all used)
9 Sam Day
19 Jack Briggs
14 Luke Mearns
18 Jamie Field
Tries: K Tomlinson (5, 78), Hookem (8), Senior (15), Gill (22), Garside (25, 30), D Tomlinson (34), Delaney (50), Day (56)
Goals: Hookem 8/10
THUNDER
1 James Farrar
2 Bailey Fitzgibbon
3 Lewis Hagan
4 Mike Hansen
5 Jake Dickinson
6 Charlie Yeomans
7 Elliot Shaw
8 Harry Price
9 Sam Ackroyd
10 Harry Lowery
11 Alex Taylor
12 Toby Gibson
13 Lloyd Hall
Subs (all used)
14 Tom Siddle
17 Josh Stoker
16 Seth Clapham
18 George Birch
Tries: Price (72)
Goals: Dickinson 1/1
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0; 46-0, 52-0, 52-6, 56-6
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Rams: Joe Summers; Thunder: Harry Price
Penalty count: 6-3
Half-time: 40-0
Referee: Milo McKelvey