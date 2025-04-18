Paul Wellens’ reaction to derby loss, George Whitby call and St Helens’ new injury concern

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens felt his side made too many errors as they went down away at Wigan Warriors.

“All the pressure we sustained in the first 40 minutes was self-inflicted,” said Wellens.

“It wasn’t errors playing rugby, it was basic errors at the play-the-ball and not getting that side of it right.

“The conditions changed quite quickly but you have got to be good enough to adapt to that.

“You can have one maybe, but we had two, three, four, five, six and that is just way too much in a game of this magnitude against the quality of opposition we were coming up against.

“All their points came from us giving up field position through cheap errors. There is a lot to like about our performance, but we can’t keep having the same conversations around how we are not winning big games through our own lack of concentration at times.”

Wellens decided to leave Jonny Lomax out for this game and went with teenager George Whitby, who Wellens felt was impressive yet again.

“I don’t think anyone comes away from this game today thinking George Whitby is the reason Saints lost the game,” added Wellens.

“I thought the way the kid handled the occasion was first class, but that doesn’t surprise me.

“He kicked the ball effectively and I think he’ll benefit so much from being involved in a game like this. There will be a lot of lessons he can learn, but he held up well defensively.

“I cannot fault George in terms of the way he approached the game. I thought he was excellent for such a young man playing in that environment.”

Wellens revealed that Harry Robertson is set for a spell on the sidelines after he missed the game with a quad injury, while Joe Batchelor is a major injury doubt after leaving the action with a hamstring problem.