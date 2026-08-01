Dewsbury Rams ‘scratchy’ but back on play-off track

PAUL MARCH was glad to see Dewsbury Rams break their five-match winless run, despite a “scratchy” performance against Keighley Cougars.

Tom Delaney starred with four of the Rams’ tries – the other scored by Huddersfield loanee Logan Blacker – as they triumphed 26-16 in the rearranged clash, switched to Keighley Rugby Union Club due to an unfit pitch at Cougar Park.

Dewsbury’s eighth win of the season leaves them only outside the play-off places on points difference, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Hunslet, their third game in nine days.

“I thought we were a bit scratchy,” said March of his side’s performance against Keighley.

“Our start was really good, then we missed an opportunity to go further in front and gave away a few too many penalties.

“We’re a young side still learning, I say it every week, but we are.

“Today was all about getting the win. We got that win today, and now we’ve got another game in a few days which comes thick and fast, so we’ll recover and go again.

“Overall, it was scratchy.”

Though Dewsbury had lost their last five prior to the trip to Keighley, they had largely been competitive.

Only a last-gasp try denied them in a dramatic finish at Goole, whilst they led against both Halifax and Sheffield before falling to defeat.

“With winning comes the mentality, and so does losing,” March explained. “Obviously we got in that rut.

“Probably out of those five games, we’d been in three of them at least, if not four, and we’d been leading at half time.

“We’ve got to learn from our mistakes, and obviously we’ve learned a bit.

“We’ve come here tonight wanting to make sure we got the performance and the victory, but we just got the victory tonight.

“Performances will hopefully come in the next few weeks.”