Warrington Wolves in clinical thrashing of wretched Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 18 WARRINGTON WOLVES 48

CALLUM WALKER, OneBore Stadium, Saturday

WARRINGTON didn’t even have to get out of first gear in yet another hammering of lowly Castleford.

Toafofoa Sipley destroyed the Castleford defence whilst Leon Hayes and Toby King ran rings round their opposite numbers.

Besides a three-try Tigers spell in the first half it was all Warrington, who have firmed their grip on fourth place.

For Castleford, Jason Qareqare missed through injury as Tylor Sharpe made a try-scoring debut on the wing. George Lawler, Louis Senior and George Hirst all returned, too.

Meanwhile, Cai Taylor-Wray and Sam Powell came back in for Warrington, as James Bentley and Jordan Crowther dropped out.

Both sides completed their early sets well but it was soft tackling that allowed Adam Holroyd to cross in the eighth minute after Krystian Mapapalangi had knocked on.

Ewan Irwin converted, as he would for all eight Wire tries, and to make matters worse, Daejarn Asi booted the restart out on the full, but the Tigers managed to hold firm this time around.

And Asi recovered from his earlier error to take a neat one-two with Jack Brown, resisting the efforts of Lachlan Webster to cross. Tom Weaver converted expertly from the touchline to make it 6-6.

The Tigers were now on top and, after forcing a six-again, they had their second courtesy of a brilliant Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e pass to flying debutant Sharpe. This time Weaver couldn’t convert, but the hosts led 10-6.

Remarkably, Castleford’s momentum didn’t end there and the hosts made it three tries in eight minutes when Laulu-Togaga’e skipped through paper-thin defence and Weaver made it 16-6.

But, following a successful Captain’s Challenge, Warrington closed the gap as Matty Ashton finished superbly off a Toby King pass.

The game firmly turned on its head shortly after, King playing a delicious one-two with Ashton down the wing as the former crossed under the posts. Irwin sent the Wolves into an 18-16 lead.

Warrington weren’t finished there for the first half either, a dismally poor tackle attempt on Sipley allowing the powerful forward to stretch out as Irwin made it 24-16.

Weaver had the final word of the half with a penalty when Asi was taken late.

The Tigers simply self-imploded immediately following the resumption, however.

First, Hirst conceded a ridiculous six-again on the last tackle before Weaver dropped a Leon Hayes grubber into the arms of James Harrison for another Wolves score.

It was another Hayes kick that yielded more Warrington points moments later too, with Hayes’ own chip causing havoc for Laulu-Togaga’e and the halfback himself pounced.

Ashton grabbed another on 53 minutes before Asi once more sent the restart out on the full.

From another commanding position, the Wolvers almost struck again but this time Ashton was held up.

To make matters worse for the Tigers, Alex Mellor was sin-binned on the hour for a professional foul after Laulu-Togaga’e played the ball to no one.

It was twelve versus twelve moments later as King spent ten minutes in the sin bin for obstructing Jordan Lane, but that merely stemmed an unstoppable tide with Ben Currie rolling out of a tackle with twelve minutes remaining.

Incredibly, Castleford have now conceded 120 points against Warrington in two games after a 72-6 thrashing earlier in the season.

GAMESTAR: Toafofoa Sipley proved unstoppable down the middle.

GAMEBREAKER: Three Warrington tries in 13 minutes straight after half-time subdued the Tigers.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tylor Sharpe grabbing a debut Castleford try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Toafofoa Sipley (Warrington)

2 pts Leon Hayes (Warrington)

1 pt Toby King (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

35 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

21 Louis Senior

12 Alex Mellor

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

40 Tylor Sharpe (D)

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

36 Tyler Dupree

9 Liam Hood

10 George Lawler

11 Jordan Lane

39 Jack Brown

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

8 Renouf Atoni

15 Jack Ashworth

27 Cain Robb

32 George Hirst

18th man (not used)

18 Fletcher Rooney

Also in 21-man squad

22 Jason Qareqare

24 Jenson Windley

25 Sam Hall

Tries: Asi (13), Sharpe (16), Laulu-Togaga’e (21)

Goals: Weaver 3/4

Sin bin: Mellor (60) – professional foul

WOLVES

35 Lachlan Webster

4 Albert Hopoate

26 Josh Smith

3 Toby King

5 Matty Ashton

18 Ewan Irwin

19 Leon Hayes

16 Liam Byrne

9 Danny Walker

21 Luke Thomas

11 Adam Holroyd

10 James Harrison

13 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

1 Cai Taylor-Wray

14 Sam Powell

15 Toafofoa Sipley

22 Joe Philbin

18th man (not used)

32 Ewan Smith

Also in 21-man squad

7 Marc Sneyd

17 Jordan Crowther

36 Charlie McKler

Tries: Holroyd (8), Ashton (26, 53), King (32), Sipley (36), Harrison (45), Hayes (48), Currie (69)

Goals: Irwin 8/8

Sin bin: King (63) – professional foul

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Jack Brown; Wolves: Toafofoa Sipley

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 16-6, 16-12, 16-18, 16-24, 18-24; 18-30, 18-36, 18-42, 18-48

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 18-24

Referee: Liam Moore