Dewsbury Rams star’s praise for struggling Newcastle Thunder

NEWCASTLE THUNDER fans have been praised by opposing player Matt Garside.

The Dewsbury forward had a brief stint with the-then Gateshead Thunder in 2010, making twelve appearances, and was in the side who handed Newcastle their latest defeat, 56-6 in West Yorkshire, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

The 34-year-old told the Dewsbury Reporter: “They have had to completely rebuild as a club and as a team and they are obviously doing it tough.

“They are coached by Chris Thorman so they are always going to be drilled well and coached well and they have a bit of enthusiasm.

“They have some supporters who follow them up and down the country and are always loud and proud.”