Mark Applegarth happy to now have competition for places at York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth wants to see more long faces as his team try to lengthen their wins tally.

The LNER Community Stadium side had a sluggish start to the season, losing four of their first six matches in all competitions.

But they have been victorious in four of five since, with that figure coming amid the easing of injury issues, leaving the coach having to make some difficult selection decisions.

Applegarth is aiming for another play-off appearance following last season’s run to the last four, and also a Wembley date, with York at home to Bradford in 1895 Cup semi-finals midway through next month.

The Knights racked up 66 points without reply at home to Doncaster recently, with Australian arrival Scott Galeano scoring a hat-trick.

That took the former Queensland Cup man’s haul to five in his first two games, while skipper and halfback Liam Harris went past 1,000 points for the club as he notched two tries and kicked eight goals.

Meanwhile it was a 101st club appearance for versatile back Joe Brown, who reached three figures in the previous 39-6 1895 Cup quarter-final win at home to Widnes.

Applegarth had Tonga halfback Ata Hingano back from a broken hand against Doncaster, and also gave a club debut to prop Kieran Hudson, who has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Hooker Taylor Pemberton and outside back Jude Ferreira missed out, and the coach said: “I had tough conversations with a couple of players who were unlucky and disappointed to miss out.

“And both Jordan Thompson and Paul McShane were fuming when I brought them off because they wanted to do 80 minutes, as they always do.

“I’d rather that and see the passion in someone than have people jogging off happy to be substituted.

“It’s really important that you get that competition for places. It brings out the best in everyone. Anyone in a professional environment should thrive on that sort of stuff, so long may it continue.”