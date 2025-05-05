Dewsbury Rams supremo hails Paul Sykes after remarkable piece of history

DEWSBURY RAMS chairman Mark Sawyer paid tribute to Paul Sykes after his incredible historic appearance.

The former international halfback, who turns 44 in August, became the only player in the history of Rugby League to feature in 27 successive seasons when he made his 2025 bow for his hometown club against Rochdale.

As verified by the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club, that is a new mark, beating the previous record of 26 set by Welsh Rugby League great Gus Risman, who was a founder member of the sport’s Hall of Fame.

Sykes made his debut for Bradford in 1999 and has gone on to top 500 club appearances for London Broncos, Wakefield and Featherstone as well as Dewsbury. He has played for Great Britain and England, for whom he was in the squad for the 2008 World Cup.

Sawyer said: “Paul has been part of the Dewsbury family for ten years, and what an impact he’s had. His work ethic, passion, and wealth of experience make him an inspiration to everyone around him, especially our young players.

“He’s not just a player — he’s the heart of our club. We are incredibly proud and honoured to have someone as special as Paul with us.”