Whitehaven suffer another long-term injury blow with winger out for season

WHITEHAVEN have been dealt another long-term injury blow with the news that winger Henry Hadfield is out for the season.

After losing captain Jordan Burns for at least the next three months, coach Anthony Murray has now confirmed Hadfield won’t be seen again until at least next season due to a knee problem.

Murray said: “Unfortunately for Henry he had surgery in the off-season to correct something and it’s not worked. I don’t think we’ll see him before next season now, which is a massive blow to us as a club and a team. It’s a massive blow for him as well.

“Henry is a great athlete, he works hard, he’s a good person and a good player, learning his trade after coming from rugby union. He was settling in here at Whitehaven and unfortunately has picked up that problem, so hopefully we’ll see him next year.

“We have to move on. We’ve got a squad of players and it opens a door for somebody else.”

Joining Hadfield on the sidelines, albeit on only a short-term basis, is halfback Jack Newbegin.

He has been an ever-present for Haven since arriving from Millom in the close-season, but missed his first game against Dewsbury yesterday (Sunday, May 4) due to a shoulder injury.

Murray added: “He played with it against North Wales and in hindsight, he shouldn’t have. Jack’s a tough cookie and he wants to play every game.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long. We just felt the best course of action is to rest it up so it can heal. He did play in a lot of pain with it, so fair play to him for doing that for the team.”