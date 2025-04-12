‘Didn’t look like us’: Sam Burgess’ frustrations after Warrington Wolves lose to Hull FC

SAM BURGESS admitted his side were outclassed as Hull FC’s five-try blitz in the first half powered them to an unexpected victory over Warrington Wolves.

The Wolves were stunned when Hull pounced on costly errors to put themselves 26-4 up at half-time, giving them a mountain to climb.

Warrington staged a comeback, scoring three unanswered tries in the second half, but found the 22-point deficit inflicted by Hull insurmountable.

“We gave ourselves too much to do,” said the Warrington head coach.

“They’re a good side, with a lot of old heads and they know how to grind a game out.

“We tried our backsides off but they were against a quality side and it’s something we need to get better at.

“Hull played really tough, and I thought they beat us in all areas today. The performance probably didn’t look like us.

“I still believed we could win the game (at half-time). I really thought we had a chance if we played a bit more like ourselves. It just wasn’t our day today.”