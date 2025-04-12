John Cartwright wants more from Hull FC despite impressive victory

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright was pleased with how his side attacked Warrington Wolves in their 28-16 victory.

But he wants to see a more consistent performance from his side as attention turns to a Good Friday battle of the top two against rivals Hull KR.

“I was really happy in the first half, but it was a different story in the second half,” said Cartwright.

“We played them back into it, to a degree, and went away from what worked for us.

“They’re a very dangerous side – they’re too good a team not to come out with fire and energy but I just thought we fed them and gave them too many opportunities.

“There’s a little bit more belief coming into the team, we just haven’t put an 80-minute performance together.

“We haven’t put our foot to the throat of teams so we need to be better again next Friday.”