Disappointing BBC viewing figures revealed for Third Ashes Test

THE Third Ashes Test took place at AMT Headingley last weekend, with Australis securing a Series whitewash 3-0 with an emphatic 30-8 triumph.

There wasn’t much to choose between both nations for the good part of an hour before the Kangaroos registered three late tries to win at a canter.

But, with the Series already in the bag, the viewing figures represented a sharp fall in audiences compared to previous Tests.

Indeed, the average from Saturday afternoon’s slot was 627,000 with a 9.3 percent share of the audience.

The peak itself was 799,000, with Rugby League On TV revealing the numbers.