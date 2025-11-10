Ex-Leigh and Featherstone star Caleb Aekins joins Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have snapped up former Leigh Leopards and Featherstone Rovers star Caleb Aekins on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old made his debut for Penrith Panthers in 2018 before going on to also represent Canberra Raiders in the NRL, making 19 appearances in the top flight.

Aekins made the move to Leigh in 2022, playing a key role in their promotion-winning season under Adrian Lam – making 32 appearances, scoring 21 tries.

The fullback, who can also operate in the halves, made the move to Featherstone, where he has spent the last three years – scoring 44 tries in 82 appearances.

Now, the 27-year-old will link up with Bradford in Super League: “I am really happy to be joining the Bulls and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Aekins said.

“Obviously it is a very exciting time for everyone involved to be back in Super League and I can’t wait to be a part of such a special chapter in the history of this great club.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and the fans. From my games against Bradford I know how passionate they are.”

Bradford head coach Kurt Haggerty said: “Caleb is another player who shows we’ve been doing our homework, he’s somebody that I tracked for a little bit in my time at Salford.

“I’ve seen him in particular when he was full-time at Leigh Leopards. He’s quick, he’s elusive, he’s very good in and around the ruck but he’s also good on the edge of shapes as well.

“There’s a lot of parts of his game that I really like, I’m really looking forward to seeing what Caleb can do in the Bulls shirt, I really think we can help him kick on to the next part of his journey and his career.”