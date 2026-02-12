Grade F charge reintroduced and penalty points ‘frozen’ for Super League play-offs

THE RFL Board has approved a number of changes to the on-field and off-field disciplinary for 2026.

Firstly, there is an increase in ‘grades’ with the reintroduction of a Grade F for the more serious acts of misconduct which fall outside of what would be normal and expected elements of playing Rugby League. A Grade E would now constitute 18 Penalty Points, and a Grade F would constitute 36 Penalty Points.

Secondly, there will no longer be an instant referral to the Operational Rules Tribunal [ORT] for all matters graded by the Match Review Panel [MRP]. The MRP still retains the discretion to refer any matter to the ORT.

There are also alterations to how Penalty Points are carried forward.

Previously, when a player received three Penalty Points or more for an offence and the sanction was served, there would be a reduction of 50% of the Penalty Points for that offence that would remain on a player’s record for 12 months.

These ‘carry over’ Penalty Points would be added to any future charges should a player commit an offence within that 12-month period.

This reduction has now increased to 75% and applies to all Penalty Points, not simply where a sanction is applicable.

For example, a player who is charged with a Grade A offence and receives one Penalty Point and there is no further action; the player would receive a 75% reduction going forward meaning they would carry 0.25 Penalty Points into any offence they were to commit in the following 12-month period.

This is to lessen the impact upon players previous records for any future offences they may commit and further examples are listed here:

Opening points Grade Offence points Total Points Sanction Carry Forward Penalty Points (75% reduction) 0 A 1 1 No sanction 0.25 1 A 1 1.25 No sanction 0.25 2 A 1 1.5 No sanction 0.25 2.5 C 5 5.75 Fine 1.25 5 B 3 5 Fine 0.75 6.5 D 12 14.75 2 matches 3 12.5 A 1 6.75 1 match 0.25

Following discussions with stakeholders, concerns were raised about players carrying a ‘record’ into the Play Offs with Clubs and the sport itself being deprived of players playing in big matches even if they were to commit lower level misconduct.

It has been decided to ‘freeze’ Penalty Points and only those Penalty Points accrued in the Play Offs would count towards any additional misconduct in the Play Offs. After the Play Offs are completed all Penalty Points accrued would become ‘live’ until they are removed from a Player’s record as set out previously.

For example, Player A, who has 12 Penalty Points on his Player Record, meaning they have committed serious or serial On-Field misconduct prior to final Round of the Regular Season, will immediately upon completion of this Round have zero Penalty Points on their record ahead of the first round of the Play Offs.

The RFL Executive has also stated that any Penalty Points which did not receive a 75% reduction in the 2025 season should be retrospectively added ahead of the 2026 season.