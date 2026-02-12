Willie Peters still unsure over new Hull KR signing’s position as Super League debut beckons

AHEAD of their Super League opener against York Knights, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is still unsure over what position new signing Karl Lawton will play.

Able to play at hooker, prop, second-row and loose-forward, Lawton’s versatility is an asset to Rovers as they look to defend their Super League in 2026.

But, Peters has likened to the former Manly Sea Eagles star to current Robins player Jack Broadbent, in that both men will not have nailed-down roles at the East Yorkshire club moving forward.

“I don’t know what position he will play this week but he will certainly play a role,” Peters said on Lawton.

“He is going to be extremely strong for us throughout the season. To have a versatile player like that is what we needed.

“With Kelepi moving on, we wanted to bring another hooker in but we’ve got someone who can play hooker, prop, second-row and loose-forward.

“He will play a number of positions for us this year. He will be similar to Jack Broadbent.

“Jack has played in a Grand Final in the centres, a Challenge Cup Final at fullback and has also played on the wing.

“We see Karl as a similar sort of player for us.

“He is also a great fella. Before he came over, I didn’t know a lot about him but all the reports I got in Australia were that he’s a wonderful guy and he is.

“He is a truly good fella and he is a teammate other people want to play with.”