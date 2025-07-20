Disciplinary Corner: Castleford Tigers sweat on disciplinary as Leeds Rhinos man faces questions over running style

WHICH Super League stars face a nervy disciplinary wait?

Castleford Tigers 20-14 Warrington Wolves

Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – high tackle

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos’ Sam Lisone came under fire from Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin after his controversial running style saw Salford Red Devils prop Jack Ormondroyd needing to leave the field for a HIA.

Wilkin said: “It raises the question, we talk about head injuries and obviously the duty of the care is with the guy defending.

“I’m just saying, Sam Lisone has knocked five blokes out this year doing that. Match review, I think, need to look at the technique. There’s certainly no malice in it whatsoever; it’s just dangerous, that’s all.

“What a year Sam Lisone is having. By the way, he’s an incredible threat, isn’t he? He carries the ball with such strength. He’s difficult to handle.

“Fantastic signing (for Hull FC). But the technique from Lisone, he turns into contacts, lifts his arm up, which is heavily padded, into contact.

“He’s done that five times this year, there’s been no action. I’m not saying there’s any venom in it, he’s not intended to hurt anyone, but it’s dangerous.”

Will Lisone be looked at in this afternoon’s disciplinary?