Super League Attendances: St Helens and Leeds Rhinos impress but Wigan Warriors outshine rivals

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
St Helens 4-16 Leigh Leopards
11,805 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night
Huddersfield Giants 10-46 Wakefield Trinity
5,145 at the Accu Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 42-6 Salford Red Devils
11,843 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 12-32 Hull FC
14,427 at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 6-34 Hull KR
9,187 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves
6,384 at The Jungle on Sunday afternoon