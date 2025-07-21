Super League Attendances: St Helens and Leeds Rhinos impress but Wigan Warriors outshine rivals

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

St Helens 4-16 Leigh Leopards

11,805 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night

Huddersfield Giants 10-46 Wakefield Trinity

5,145 at the Accu Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 42-6 Salford Red Devils

11,843 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 12-32 Hull FC

14,427 at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 6-34 Hull KR

9,187 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves

6,384 at The Jungle on Sunday afternoon