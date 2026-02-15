Disciplinary: Hull KR, St Helens, Leigh, Wigan and Leeds stars face nervy wait

HULL KR will be sweating over the availability of star halfback Mikey Lewis ahead of the World Club Challenge.

Inexplicably, Lewis tripped York Knights’ Liam Harris as the latter went to chase his own kick.

That incident earned Lewis a yellow card on the hour mark.

For St Helens, if a loss to Warrington Wolves wasn’t bad enough, Paul Rowley lost Jackson Hastings to a sinbin with 13 minutes left for a late tackle on Cai Taylor-Wray.

‘Significant flexion’ of the neck was the reason, according to referee Liam Moore and Hastings will be sweating after making his debut.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards overcame Leeds Rhinos, but both Matt Davis and Harry Newman were sent for ten-minute breathers for their part in a scuffle.

In the final game of the weekend, Adam Keighran was sinbinned for a late tackle on Castleford’s Daejarn Asi.