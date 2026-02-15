Super League Attendances: Warrington, Hull FC and Leigh impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
York Knights 19-18 Hull KR
Not given at the York Community Stadium
Catalans Dragons 26-10 Huddersfield Giants
7,252 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 24-14 St Helens
15,064 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 26-14 Leeds Rhinos
9,603 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Hull FC 27-20 Bradford Bulls
16,653 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday evening
Wakefield Trinity 16-18 Toulouse Olympique
8,555 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday night
Castleford Tigers 10-26 Wigan Warriors
8,259 at the OneBore Stadium on Sunday afternoon