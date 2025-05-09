Dolphins and England international Herbie Farnworth gives verdict on potential Super League move

DOLPHINS and England international Herbie Farnworth has revealed that he will contemplate a move to Super League, but definitely not yet.

Farnworth has arguably become one of the NRL’s most exciting centres in recent seasons, with his performances making him almost a shoo-in for Shaun Wane’s England team.

And the 25-year-old will be keen to put on the England shirt once more at the end of the year when Australia come to town for the three-match Ashes Test Series.

Though Farnworth has deep connections with the UK, he is definitely not contemplating a move to the northern hemisphere anytime soon.

“That’s not really on my radar at the moment,” Farnworth told Fox Sports.

“I enjoy going back and playing for England, but I’m loving it at the Dolphins at the moment and I’m only 25, so I’ve probably got a fair few years left before moving back to England is on the cards.”

Farnworth predicts that more Super League talent will make the move to the NRL in the near future with a new Perth franchise in 2027 and a PNG team in 2028.

“There’s a lot of great talent in England, a lot of very skilful players and I’m sure if they move over, they’ll be able to make first grade and make their mark,” he said.

“I think it’s a great chance for a lot of boys in Super League to come over and show what they can do in Australia.”