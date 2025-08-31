Dolphins live to fight another day

DOLPHINS 36 GOLD COAST TITANS 30

IAN HOWE, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday

THE DOLPHINS prevailed in a must-win game for them if they were to keep their slim hopes of a play-off place alive.

But they were given a significant scare by the Titans, who recovered from conceding three tries in the first twelve minutes of the game to draw level 18-18 at half-time, before the Dolphins eventually managed to prevail in the second half.

They will now face the Raiders this Sunday in Redcliffe, where they may be helped by Ricky Stuart’s side having already secured the Minor Premiership, giving him the option of fielding a weakened team in Queensland. But the Dolphins will still be relying on South Sydney defeating the Roosters and making up their narrow points deficit against them.

The game was an exciting Queensland derby, which burst into action almost immediately when Trai Fuller burst through the Titans’ defence to score the first try.

When Tevita Naufahu and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow followed up with tries of their own, it looked like a walk in the park for the Dolphins.

But the Titans recovered before the break with tries from Brian Kelly, Jaylan De Groot and Kieran Foran to level the scores.

The game was nip and tuck in the second half, but the Dolphins just managed to keep their noses ahead with Naufahu touching down for the second time, followed by Isaiya Katoa.

The Titans replied through AJ Brimson, but Kodi Nikorima’s try put the Dolphins twelve points ahead again, and Jayden Campbell’s try in the final minutes of the game ensured a nervous ending for the Dolphins fans but their team managed to hang on.

DOLPHINS: 1 Trai Fuller, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5 Tevita Naufahu, 6 Koki Nikorema, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Francis Molo, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 11 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Oryn Keeley, 13 Kurt Donoghoe. Subs (all used): 14 Aublix Tawha, 15 Ray Stone, 16 Mark Nicholls, 17 Josh Kerr

Tries: Fuller (2), Naufahu (10, 46), Tabuai-Fidow (12), Katoa (48), Nikorima (66); Goals: Isaako 6/6

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Jaylan De Groot, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Jojo Fifita, 22 Tony Francis, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 14 Keano Kini, 15 Klese Haas, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Josh Patston

Tries: Kelly (28), De Groot (35), Foran (39), Brimson (60), Campbell (73); Goals: Campbell 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 18-6, 18-12, 18-18; 24-18, 30-18, 30-24, 36-24, 36-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Trai Fuller; Titans: Jayden Campbell

Penalty count: 2-1; Half-time: 18-18; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 19,305